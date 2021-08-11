22 Bird Tattoo Ideas for Every Aesthetic

Birds are ubiquitous elements across tattoo styles thanks to their simplicity and symbolism.

Going all the way back to the start of American traditional tattooing, birds were a popular image thanks to their history; sailors would often get swallows inked to visibly mark them as sailors. It was said that if they drowned, the swallows would carry their souls to heaven.

Nowadays, though, birds tend to represent more than sailing experience. The animal can symbolize freedom, courage, or even travel. Specific birds have their own symbolism as well, like the dove—which represents peace, faith, and purity—or the phoenix, which represents rebirth and second chances.

Birds are an easy design choice to get inked in almost any style thanks to their adaptability. You might see a small bird behind the ear or a large one on the back; no matter where you want your bird tattoo placed or what style you want it inked in, it’s completely possible.

If you’re interested in a bird tattoo but need more inspiration, here are 22 different bird tattoos to get your imagination going.