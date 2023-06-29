10 Elegant Watches to Get In on the Timeless Trend

A watch is a very personal item. It is a piece of jewelry that you will wear regularly for years to come. Having a piece of jewelry you wear every day is special. Timepieces have begun catering to this thought process, incorporating more timeless designs that are crafted for everyday wear. Although most watches are an investment, their CPW (cost per wear) will pay off in the long run, regardless of what budget you're working with. A timepiece becomes an emblem that can be passed down from generation to generation.

It has become a trend in the fashion world to invest in a luxury watch, but there are things to look for to ensure your watch is made to last a long time. Watch movement is what powers the timepiece and helps it to operate and function properly. In addition to style preference and budget, always look into watch movement to ensure you're getting the best quality.

You may be looking to upgrade your accessory game and want to add a watch to your jewelry arsenal. Or, maybe you don't own a watch and want to find the perfect piece that you can wear regularly. No matter the scenario, we have you covered. Ahead, 10 of the best watches that will elevate your everyday wardrobe and keep you on trend with the classic accessory.

Mixed Metals

Tory Burch 27mm Robinson Bracelet Watch w/ Moving Logo $295.00 Shop

The Robinson bracelet watch by Tory Burch is elegant and timeless, featuring two-tone steel detailing and a butterfly clasp. It's always fun to mix and match metals.

Lavender Haze

Benson Watches Benson Watches Cardinal Purple Rose $185.00 Shop

Benson watches are known for being high-quality pieces, with stunning designs at an affordable price. The Cardinal Purple Rose watch has Swiss quartz movement with a purple enamel dial. The band is made of steel and rose gold plating.

Green and Gold

Olivia Burton Olivia Burton Sports Luxe Hexa Bracelet Watch $185.00 Shop

Make a statement in the Sports Luxe Hexa Bracelet Watch featuring an emerald-green face and a yellow-gold ion-plated stainless steel case with crystal detailing. This watch style was inspired by British elegance, exuding class and confidence with every wear.

The Multitasker

Tissot Tissot Classic Dream Lady Watch, 28mm $275.00 Shop

If you're looking for a simple everyday piece that can be worn both formally and casually, look no further. The Tissot Classic Dream Lady is available in a variety of classic options. Made of a stainless steel case, with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face, you can wear this watch worry-free for all of your adventures.

Ready to Stack

Shinola The Birdy Bracelet Watch, 34mm $575.00 Shop

Thin straps are trending right now in the timepiece world. This piece looks more like a bracelet than a watch, achieving a more dainty, feminine look. Pair this with your favorite stack of bracelets to elevate your accessory game.

Delicately Bold

Breda Jane Watch $195.00 Shop

The Jane watch by Breda encompasses a vintage look and feel if you're looking for something unique and eclectic. The case is made of 18k gold-plated stainless steel and features a mother-of-pearl dial.

Geometric Gold

MVMT Signature Square $138.00 Shop

MVMT's Signature Square timepiece has a modern yet classic look. Pictured here in gold, with a julep green face, there are nine color variations available.

Splurge-Worthy

Cartier Cartier Ronde Must De Cartier Watch $2,700.00 Shop

If you're looking to splurge, you can't go wrong with a Ronde Must De Cartier watch. Made from a steel case with a beaded crown and set with a synthetic cabochon-shaped spinel, you're paying for exquisite craftsmanship. A sapphire crystal and blued-steel, sword-shaped hands add an elegant pop of color to a classic piece.

Braided Bracelet

Hey Harper DNA Watch $190.00 Shop

Hey Harper is known for its waterproof jewelry. While the bracelet and dial casing of the DNA Watch are made using the same materials and coating process, this watch specifically is considered water-resistant rather than waterproof. This piece is perfect for the jewelry connoisseur who loves the look and feel of a minimalistic piece.

3-in-1

Kendra Scott Elle Two Tone Stainless Steel Watch and Watch Band Gift Set $348.00 Shop

Get two looks in one with Kendra Scott's watch band gift set. The set comes with the brand's signature two-tone stainless steel watch band and a classic gold band. The dial face is set in ivory mother of pearl and crafted with polished metal to give it a luxuriously sleek look.