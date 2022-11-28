The Best Cool and Warm Hair Colors to Make Any Shade Your Own

Hair coloring is one of the oldest traditions known to humankind. No, really: It dates back to 1500 BC. It wasn't always popular for personal appearance reasons, but in 1907, Eugene Schueller created the first chemical dye for commercial purposes, which would go on to become a brand today known as L’Oréal... and the rest is history.

Fast forward over a century later, and the art of hair coloring is only getting more advanced, detailed, and specific by the day. We spoke to hairstylists Tracey Cunningham, Nikki Lee, and Jennifer Korab about the different hair color categories and subcategories, and what goes into choosing the right color for their clients. Check out our complete guide to cool and warm hair colors below, including some of our favorite examples of each.

Warm Hair Colors

When you think warm tones, think of the top half of the rainbow. "Think of fire or the sun, gold, red, and orange," Lee says. "[These] all make up warm hair colors. Golden blondes, vibrant red, strawberry, and orange hair are some examples."



Cool Hair Colors

"Oftentimes, there’s confusion over what warm is and people point to ash, which is actually a cool tone," Cunningham notes. "Cool tones are ashy, more wheat colors. There’s no red or warmth."

"Think of cold weather environments, blues, grays, greens, and whites," Lee adds. "An icy blonde or an ashy brunette."



Understanding Your Tone

Choosing a stylist who can find the perfect tone for you is the recipe to success when it comes to adding color to your hair. "Warm tones in [the] hair are best suited for warm skin tones," Korab explains. "Warmth like gold or red in your hair will complement your complexion, while cool tones will bring out pink and blue tints."

Korab also notes that if you have a neutral skin tone, you're in a great position to try out cool or warm hair colors, depending on the look you want. "Mostly people with neutral undertones can pull off both warm or cool tones," she says.

And how do stylists narrow down the oh-so-perfect color once they've chosen the right tones? "Colorists use the color wheel along with color charts to see what tones would complement or cancel out existing tones in the hair," Korab says. "They can add, enhance, or neutralize tones by checking the color chart."

While choosing a cool or warm hair color that complements your undertones is best for getting a result you'll love, rest assured that you have plenty of options, and a good stylist can help you create your ideal version of the shade you want. Ahead, see 13 of the most popular hair color variations in cool and warm tones, complete with insights from our experts.

