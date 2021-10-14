W3LL People's New Skincare Line Is Like a Green Juice for Your Face

For the past fourteen years, W3LL PEOPLE has been developing clean, affordable makeup products that can go toe-to-toe with any of your luxury favorites. The cosmetics brand was doing clean beauty long before it became the industry standard, and as a result, they’ve been a pioneer in the space. And now, W3LL PEOPLE is taking its knowledge of premium plant-powered ingredients and expanding its reach into skincare.

“Fans of W3LL PEOPLE have long hoped for a companion skincare collection and we’re thrilled to offer that to our community,” says co-founder Shirley Pinkson-Mañas about the brand’s first-ever affordable skincare line.

The initial collection—which officially launches tomorrow—features five core products that are plant-powered, dermatologist-developed, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. To learn more about what makes the line so innovative, we sat down with Pinkson-Mañas to get all of the exclusive details. Keep reading to see why the latest from W3LL PEOPLE deserves a spot on your top shelf.

The Inspiration

Pinkson-Mañas prides the success of W3LL PEOPLE on the brand’s early recognition of the need for clean beauty products, despite misconceptions that plant-powered makeup couldn’t perform. She and her fellow co-founder, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renee Snyder, now hope to break the same barriers in skincare with trusted and high-performance formulas.

“Keeping your health and the health of the planet is top of mind for us,” Pinkson-Mañas explains. “Our multi-tasking hybrid formulations not only care for your skin, but they also support your journey to be the best you can be.”

In addition to popular skincare ingredients like hyaluronic and lactic acid, the collection includes a few natural add-ins you might be less familiar with like snow mushroom, organic broccoli seed oil, and geranium oil. Below, get all of the details on the formulas straight from Pinkson-Mañas.



The Formulas

Since cleansers spend the least amount of time on your skin, they tend to get overlooked—after all, how efficacious can a product be if it gets washed off, right? The new Juice Cleanse Soothing Aloe Face Cleanser ($18), however, might just change your opinion on the skincare staple.

Not only does the gel-based cleanser gently remove dirt, excess oil, and impurities, but it’s also packed with powerful ingredients that continue to benefit your skin even after it’s washed off. Pinkson-Mañas tells us the formula includes aloe juice to soothe and hydrate, broccoli seed oil to target your pores, and pelargonium graveolens flower oil—also known as geranium oil—to tighten and remove dead skin cells. Plus, the idea of a juice cleanse for your face just sounds refreshing.

W3LL PEOPLE Juice Cleanse Soothing Aloe Face Cleanser $18 Shop

The next product in the lineup is the Plant Powderfoliant Renewing Charcoal Exfoliating Powder ($18), a water-activated powder that gently exfoliates physically and chemically.

“This activated powder exfoliator is powered by green tea and kaolin—two potent ingredients that are also gentle enough for daily use,” says Pinkson-Mañas. Added charcoal also works to remove excess sebum and impurities, while the lactic acid in the solution provides chemical exfoliation that doesn’t compromise or strip the epidermis. “It leaves skin feeling soft and smooth to the touch,” she explains.

W3LL PEOPLE Plant Powderfoliant Renewing Charcoal Exfoliating Powder $18 Shop

After you’ve finished cleansing and exfoliating, give your skin a dose of moisture with the Fresh Dew Snow Mushroom Gel-Cream Moisturizer ($22). The lightweight, gel-textured formula boasts hyaluronic acid, snow mushroom, and broccoli seed oil—there it is again—to support the skin's moisture barrier and improve texture while also plumping it up.

W3LL PEOPLE Fresh Dew Snow Mushroom Gel-Cream Moisturizer $22 Shop

One of the standout products in the line is the Plant Elixir Replenishing Botanical Facial Oil ($24), a formula packed with enough hydrating ingredients to penetrate even the driest of complexions. The lightweight oil is made up of 99% plant oils—including jojoba, meadowfoam, chia seed, and rose oil—which work to nourish, soothe, and calm parched skin.

“The key is to use the Plant Elixir directly after applying the Fresh Dew Moisturizer to enhance penetration and performance of the plant-powered benefits,” says Pinkson-Mañas. For even more hydration, she recommends adding one or two drops of the face oil to your moisturizer before you apply. “This allows you to satisfy your moisture needs as the seasons change,” she explains.

For a DIY hand treatment, Pinkson-Mañas suggests mixing a few drops of the Plant Elixir with the Plant Powderfolliant to create a nourishing exfoliator for your hands and cuticles.

W3LL PEOPLE Plant Elixir Replenishing Botanical Facial Oil $24 Shop

The Revitalizing Dew Snow Mushroom Eye Gel-Cream ($18) rounds out the streamlined collection. The gel-based cream is infused with snow mushroom, broccoli seed oil, and aloe—a combination that works to “plump, firm, and hydrate while minimizing the appearance of fine lines for an eye-opening glow,” explains Pinkson-Mañas. She suggests keeping the eye cream in the fridge before use for an instant pick-me-up.

W3LL PEOPLE Revitalizing Dew Snow Mushroom Eye Gel-Cream $18 Shop

The new W3LL PEOPLE skincare line ranges from $18-$24, and will be sold at W3LLPEOPLE.com, ULTA.com, and Target.com.