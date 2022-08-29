Silver Ruled the VMAs Red Carpet

With butterfly clips and low-rise jeans still reigning supreme, we can say that Y2K style is no longer just a trend, but an official sartorial reset. Y2K style first came back to the scene in the early '2020s and is still prevalent through the recent rise of chromecore. Chrome and silver were style staples during the early aughts, with frosty makeup and silver Louis Vuitton Monogram Miroir Alma bags, and it’s why seemingly everyone on TikTok and Instagram is donning a Pamela Anderson-esque silver shadow or opting for a reflective, silver platform heel to add a futuristic look to their ‘fit.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards serves as evidence that silver is back, with a glittery, futuristic vengeance. “Silver embodies an attitude of wanting to be seen and to shine,” Michelle Clark, senior national artist for MAC Cosmetics, previously told Byrdie. During the mid-to-late '10s, minimalism found its way into many forms of expression like beauty, fashion, and even interior design (think: whatever “clean lines” means). It makes sense as to why shades of silver and chrome are coming back so hard, since they evoke a sense of sparkling, futuristic, discotheque-chic maximalism that is a sweet reprieve from years of pastel color blocks.

The stars shone their reflective light with their futuristic, silvery looks at last night’s VMAs. One thing they all have in common? Drapery that adds a romantic softness to a color that can feel cold and metallic. Ahead are the standout silver looks of the night.

Chloe Bailey

Getty



Chloe Bailey walked the red carpet in a custom Zigman ensemble that's romantic Hollywood glamour, meets futuristic space cadet. This dress is equipped with reflective silver boning that almost looks like armor, while a draped sequin skirt turns Bailey into a modern rendition of an ancient goddess. Bailey proves that one should always wear something fun to the VMAs with this dress’ fitted bodice and a thigh-high slit that add a flirty edge to her look. She paired this look with silver Jimmy Choo platform heels with a peep toe and ankle strap for a monochromatic silver goddess moment.

Taylor Swift

Getty

Taylor Swift has a way about her that sings to our hearts, whether it’s through her extremely relatable lyricism or her jaw-dropping red carpet looks. This year, Swift wears an Oscar De La Renta minidress with a high-neck halter and draped crystals that, in its organized disorganization, come together in a dripping-in-diamonds masterpiece—complete with a crystal cat eye. Swift takes the glitz up a notch with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, plus chandelier-inspired Christian Louboutin heels.

Shenseea

Getty

If you have ever been inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s reflective Paco Rabanne dress she wore in Two for the Road (1967), then you’ll love the head-to-toe Marc Jacobs ensemble that dancehall artist Shenseea wore to the 2022 VMAs red carpet. She sported a reflective silver bralette that reaches up to her neck and over her shoulders, and drapes casually across her waist. This look, paired with a raw-hem denim skirt, denim jacket, and elbow-length gloves, offers a look that screams modern princess going to the ball.

Chloe Fineman

Getty

Chloe Fineman showed up in what can only be described as a silver comforter-turned-gown, and we're surprisingly into it. The gown was made as a collaboration between small designer Three As Four and Instacart, and the orange trim is actually candy sewn into mesh. Fineman finished off the look with silver heels, a silver bag, and chrome nails complete with dangling carrot charms.