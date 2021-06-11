For a thickening shampoo that adds instant volume and is budget-friendly, Viviscal’s Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo is a great option for anyone looking for a new shampoo.

Healthy hair—we all want it, period. With so many products that are targeted to help strengthen hair, cleanse and remove impurities, add volume and more, it’s difficult to pick which shampoo is actually going to give results and fit into our budgets. Whether you want to add more volume to your locks or simply boost its shine and strength, Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo is a must-try for anyone wanting to up their hair game.

Ahead, I tested Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo to see if it truly lives up to its promise of thicker, fuller hair, and have nothing but good things to say about it.

Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo Best For: All hair types Byrdie Clean?: No (contains polyquaternium-7) Potential Allergens: Ammonium lauryl sulfate, eucalyptus oil, sodium chloride, dimethicone Price: $10 About The Brand: Viviscal's products are specifically formulated to aid in the growth of hair and help control thinning along with maintaining hair loss. The brand offers a wide range of products along with its notable best-selling hair growth supplement program.

About My Hair: Medium length, fine texture

My hair is fine but I have a lot of it, so I like to use volumizing and thickening shampoos to bulk it up. I usually shampoo my hair 3-4 times a week and need to use gentle products, as I have a sensitive scalp that can flake if I’ve overused certain products. My hair is about a medium length and I really want it to grow longer, so I am absolutely down to try anything that will aid in that process.

For the most part, I let my hair air dry and then will do some light heat-styling to keep it as healthy as possible.

How To Apply: Use a dime-size glob

Most of us know how to use shampoo, but the key with different formulas is to always read the ingredients to see which ones need to be used once, and which ones might need to be used twice in one shower session. For this particular shampoo, just apply a dime-sized amount (maybe more if you have longer hair) massage into the scalp, and rinse.

Typically, one application is enough, but if you have some stubborn product build-up you can absolutely shampoo twice. Follow up with your conditioner or hair mask of choice.

The Results: Thick, voluminous and shiny

I have to say: I’ve tried many shampoos over the years, and after using this product consistently, my hair looks and feels thick, voluminous, and shinier after heat-styling. Most of the time when I use shampoos that are intended to add volume, my hair can feel a tad bit greasy as it’s fine and can hold onto product easily.

Testing Insight With Viviscal, my hair looked and felt natural and my blow-out lasted a tad bit longer than with other shampoos I’ve tried.

With Viviscal, my hair looked and felt natural and my blow-out lasted a tad bit longer than with other shampoos I’ve tried. I also really liked how the shampoo rinsed out of my hair without leaving any kind of residue behind. My hair didn't feel weighed down at all. I also tried it with a few different styling products to see how it would hold up, and everything worked quite well together.

To see any kind of effect on hair growth, you typically need to use products for at least 90 days. The most notable results I saw from testing in a short period of time were thicker, fuller, shinier-looking hair.

The Ingredients: A potent blend

It's no surprise this shampoo seems to add thickness and volume when you look at the ingredient list. Biotin and keratin strengthen strands while oils like patchouli and coriander help balance oils in the scalp, leading to less buildup and dryness. Plus, it has moisturizing panthenol, so it helps keep hair from feeling overly dry.

The Value: Budget-friendly

Each bottle is over 8 oz for $10, making this shampoo a budget-friendly find for anyone wanting thicker, more voluminous hair. With ingredients like biotin, panthenol, and keratin that help hair to feel and look thicker, I consider this shampoo all in all to be a total steal.

