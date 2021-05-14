9 of the Most Effective Ways to Treat Vitiligo

Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition that presents with areas completely void of pigment, meaning they appear white to the eye. It occurs in all skin types but is often most noticeable in darker skin tones due to the sharp contrast between the natural skin tone and the depigmented vitiligo skin.

Vitiligo occurs because of an immune system error. Typically your immune system can tell your normal cells from the cells of an intruder (say, a virus). Still, in an autoimmune disorder, such as vitiligo, the immune system actually responds and attacks your own cells. In the case of vitiligo, the immune system attacks the body’s melanocytes, which are cells that produce melanin. For this reason, most therapies are focused on quieting the overresponse of the immune system.

I sat down with my dear friend, fellow board-certified dermatologist, and skin of color expert Loren Krueger to discuss long-standing and newer, emerging therapies for vitiligo.

Krueger notes that when choosing the correct treatment for you, it’s important to be prepared to answer the following questions.

What areas are involved?

How often are you developing new lesions? When was the last time you developed a new lesion?

Have any previous areas of involvement ever successfully regained pigment?

What therapies have worked for you before?

What therapies have not worked for you?