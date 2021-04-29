How to Tell if You Have a Vitamin D Deficiency—and What to Do About It

One great thing about the warmer months of the year is that it's way easier for our bodies to get enough vitamin D—if we're spending more time in the sun, that is. It's important to make sure you're getting enough vitamin D each day because it plays many important roles in helping us stay in good health, including hormone regulation, maintaining bone health, and keeping our immune system running strong.

Sunlight is one of the simplest ways to increase vitamin D levels in the body. Many people can get an adequate amount of vitamin D with 15-30 minutes of sun exposure. But sun exposure isn't the only way to get a healthy dose of vitamin D—you can also obtain it from foods like oily fish, milk, and eggs or through supplements.

Most people need around 600 to 800 IU of vitamin D per day, though some people need more. This includes people with dark skin, older adults, people who are rarely in the sun, and people with conditions that limit fat absorption.

When we don't get enough vitamin D, our bodies feel the effects. Vitamin D deficiency comes with a number of symptoms, from fatigue to muscle pain to hair loss and even behavioral changes.

Research shows that a fairly significant percentage of people are deficient in vitamin D, so if you have any concerns about vitamin D deficiency, you're going to want to see a doctor. There's a good chance they may recommend a blood test to check your vitamin D levels—anything below 20 ng/ml is considered low.

Here are some signs you may be deficient in vitamin D.