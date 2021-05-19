10 Foods That Will Boost Your Vitamin B6 Intake

Eating a well-balanced diet is the simplest way to make sure you're getting all the nutrients needed to keep your body moving along at its best. But we know that sometimes you love to get into the nitty-gritty details of specific nutrients, like vitamin B6. So we thought we'd bring you this roundup of the best food sources of vitamin B6.

Before we get to the really fun stuff (food recommendations), let's make sure you understand the basics of this important nutrient.

Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, plays an important role in our overall health, including helping the body metabolize protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Research shows it plays a role in heart health, cognitive functioning, stimulating blood sugar production, and it may even lessen symptoms of PMS and menstruation, explains Wendy Bazilian, DrPH and registered dietitian nutritionist.

Wondering how much B6 you need? The recommended dietary allowance, or RDA, for men and women between the ages of 19 and 50 is 1.3 mg. Pregnant and lactating women need a bit more though, and should aim for 1.9 to 2 mg per day, Bazilian tells Byrdie.

Though some people may need to take vitamin B6 supplements, many people can obtain a sufficient amount of vitamin B6 from food alone. "It’s found pretty widely in foods, so it shouldn’t be too challenging to find food sources that you like individually and build them into a flavorful and nutrient-dense diet," she says.

Here are some great food sources of vitamin B6.