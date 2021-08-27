10 Vitamin A-Rich Foods to Incorporate Into Your Diet

If you're looking to support your immune system, make sure you're getting enough vitamin A. Naturally present in many foods, vitamin A is known for keeping your vision sharp and your skin clear, but it is also a fantastic way to boost immunity.

Ahead, nutrition experts reveal vitamin A–rich foods and how to best prepare them so you can meet your daily requirements, and add some color to your diet.

Meet the Expert Carroll Lee is a certified health counselor and founder and CEO of Provenance Meals, an organic prepared meal delivery service.

Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN, is a celebrity chef, nutritionist, and reiki master, and the founder of Culinary Alchemy as well as Just Add Water.





According to the USDA, the recommended daily amount of vitamin A for women is 700 micrograms (mcg or µg). Respectively, the recommended daily amount of vitamin A for pregnant women is between 750 and 770 micrograms (mcg or µg), depending on age and trimester. Poon notes, "This community is advised to be cautious about their vitamin A consumption and avoid vitamin A containing supplements and foods such as liver." According to the USDA, the recommended daily amount of vitamin A for men is between 900 micrograms (mcg or µg). Finally, the USDA recommends between 300 and 700 micrograms (mcg or μg) for children depending on age and sex.

Poon explains that "these values are based on recommendations from the USDA. They could be different in areas where vitamin A deficiency is common."

It's critical that you avoid consuming too much vitamin A, as acute overdose might result in "nausea, vomiting, and vertigo," according to Poon. "Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin and the excess gets stored in your liver, which makes it easier to overdose on fat-soluble vitamins (excess water-soluble vitamins are expelled through urine). If you consistently consume too much vitamin A, you might experience conditions such as liver damage, joint pain, or birth defects."

"Eating vitamin A–rich foods alongside fats, such as oils, dressings, or nuts, will make these fat-soluble vitamins more bioavailable to your body," says Poon.



When regulated, vitamin A can help you maintain a healthy diet, replete in immune-boosting properties. Read on for 10 foods naturally rich in vitamin A and serving suggestions, according to our nutrition experts.