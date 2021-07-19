6 Sneaky Symptoms That Can Be a Sign of a Vitamin A Deficiency

When it comes to staying healthy and keeping our bodies functioning at their optimal level, vitamin A is pretty important. Vitamin A helps us with our vision, immune system, reproduction, and metabolism, as well as with heart, lung, kidney, and brain functioning. But its role doesn't stop there—vitamin A also has antioxidant properties, which may help protect cells from free radical damage.

You can obtain vitamin A from many different food sources, like salmon, spinach and other leafy vegetables, milk, cheese, egg yolk, organ meats, beef liver, broccoli, squash, carrots, cantaloupe, mangos, and apricots. Additionally, some breakfast cereal products are fortified with vitamin A.

Adult women should aim to consume around 700 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin A each day, while the daily recommendation for men is closer to 900 micrograms (mcg) per day. For the most part, vitamin A deficiency in the United States is rare, but it is much more common in developing nations. People with problems digesting fat-soluble vitamins may be at a higher risk for a vitamin A deficiency, explains Jeanette Kimszal, a registered dietitian at Root Nutrition.

Meet the Expert Morgyn Clair is a registered dietitian at Sprint Kitchen.

Jeanette Kimszal is a registered dietitian at Root Nutrition.

Yuna Rapoport is a New York City–based ophthalmologist at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital.

Unsure if you need to take vitamin A supplements? Morgyn Clair, a registered dietitian at Sprint Kitchen, says that a sufficient amount of vitamin A can be obtained from food sources. "Because it can be 'overdosed,' it's not recommended to supplement with," she says. The Mayo Clinic explains that too much vitamin A can be harmful, and that vitamin A supplements primarily benefit people who have "a poor or limited diet or who have a condition that increases the need for vitamin A, such as pancreatic disease, eye disease, or measles."

If you take too much vitamin A in the form of supplements, you may experience nausea, vomiting, blurry vision, and vertigo. Over the long term, taking too much vitamin A can bring about symptoms like skin irritation, joint and bone pain, birth defects, bone thinning, liver damage, and more.

If you are concerned that you be may deficient in vitamin A, ask your doctor for a blood test that looks at your retinol or beta-carotene levels. "The body regulates the level of vitamin A since this nutrient is stored in the liver," Kimszal says. "If the liver is depleted, then vitamin A levels are low."

Though vitamin A deficiency is pretty rare in the United States, read on for a few symptoms that could be a sign you aren't getting enough.