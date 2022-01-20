6 Ways Virgil Abloh Changed Fashion Forever

Today, Louis Vuitton presented its Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week. It was Virgil Abloh’s last collection ever for the luxury brand, and his unique artistic touch was palpably felt all throughout the show. Similar to previous Louis Vuitton debuts, the new collection live-stream presented as an artistic performance. It featured choreography, a diverse selection of models, and, of course, Abloh’s cutting-edge designs.

Virgil Abloh was one of the art world’s most disruptive and innovative voices. On November 28th 2021, Abloh passed away at the age of 41 after having battled cancer for over two years. The news came as a shock for industry professionals and fans alike, as he chose to keep his diagnosis private.

Abloh was best known for being Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director and the CEO of the streetwear label Off-White—but his talent extended way beyond the world of fashion. Abloh was also an architect, engineer, DJ, and musician. Born outside of Chicago in Rockford, Illinois, he drew inspiration as much from classical art as youth culture. He also used that experience as a multi-disciplinary artist to advocate for change in all fields. “Opening new doors for the Black community has always been and always will be the focus of my career,” he wrote. In fact, he made advocating for inclusivity and philanthropy his life’s work.

“Systemic change starts at the grassroots level, from the collective efforts of people taking action and lifting up their own communities. I’m committed to helping ensure that this social revolution is not just a moment but a movement—and I am holding myself to task,” explained Virgil Abloh in a statement. And, he lived up to that standard. In February 2021, he created an advocacy report in which he chronicled his progress “in uplifting Black voices and showcasing Black talent and achievement.”

Below, we pay homage to Virgil Abloh’s legacy and his efforts in advocating for inclusivity in fashion and beyond.

