Lumm Is Changing the Look of LED Skincare—And Going Viral While They're At It

Skincare has taken social media by storm, especially on video-friendly platforms like TikTok, where the #SkinTok hashtag boasts over one billion video views.

With more and more members of Gen Z pulling out their ring lights and recording step-by-step clips of their daily skincare routines, many brands have seen a substantial spike in popularity as onlookers shop for the same products. (TikTok made me buy it is so real.) One trend that has recently taken over our social media feeds? The Lumm LED GlowPanel 2.0 ($149).

Designed to help users reduce acne and achieve glowing skin in less than 30 days, and the at-home light therapy treatment has been flying off the shelves since the endorsement of popular creators like @Kinsey, @Sadaf_Beauty_Diary, and @ImCoreyCampbell, just to name a few.

“During the pandemic, a skincare revolution took place with a large part of the population discovering exciting new products and technology,” shares Ryan McCarthy, the co-founder of Lumm. “Now, people from all over the world are jumping onto the LED Skincare bandwagon.”

Ahead, learn more about the inspiration behind the product, how it works, and how to use it to get the best results at home.

The Product

LŪMM NYC LED GlowPanel 2.0 $149 Shop

The Lumm LED GlowPanel 2.0 uses color visible light wavelengths to transfer energy to your cells and boost natural cellular activity. Simply put, the at-home beauty device is designed to leave your skin with a radiant glow.

The Inspiration

With in-person beauty treatments on pause over the past year and self-care on the forefront of everyone’s minds, Lumm set its sights on creating an easy-to-use and affordable light therapy panel. McCarthy explains, “LED technology has been around for a long time, but the US consumer market has only recently discovered the incredible benefits of at-home LED products.”

He adds, “With so many LED products on the market that were cumbersome and expensive—some costing upwards of $1,000— our objective was very simple; to create a brand that would be inclusive, effective, affordable, and fun!”

How It Works

Harnassing the latest LED bio-light technology, the sleek design features three different color treatments to achieve various cosmetic benefits.

The Red Light setting emits at 630nm to boost collagen production, the Blue Light setting emits at 470nm to fight acne-causing bacteria, and the Yellow Light setting emits at 590nm to balance skin tone and improve the appearance of redness and blemishes.

For your safety, the GlowPanel does not boast the frequency of technology you’d find at a dermatologist’s office. “Powerful professional machines have no place in the home of the consumer. They are dangerous if not operated correctly and can be extremely harmful if not operated by a professional technician,” McCarthy explains about the product that features non-UV lightwaves.

Instead, the GlowPanel 2.0 is user-friendly and designed to become an activity you can look forward to each day. “The key is repetition and consistency. We’re so confident that our customers will see results that we offer a money-back guarantee,” he promises.

How to Use It

After testing the product over the last 12 months, McCarthy reveals that there have been “amazing results.” However, the co-founder cautions beauty enthusiasts to do their research before committing to a LED device.

“With so many different products in the market, it can be easy to think you know everything there is to know by only having used one product. This is not the case,” he insists. “Always read the instruction label and warnings both on the website and box of the product you are about to use.”

The most important safety precautions:

Always keep your eyes closed.

Only use when your skin is spotless and free from any make-up or solutions.

Consult your dermatologist beforehand if you have sensitive skin or are prone to rashes or breakouts.

Do not use LED therapy if you are pregnant.

Lastly, McCarthy reminds us all of the importance of consistency with any skincare routine. Per the website, to achieve the best results with the GlowPanel 2.0, use it for 15-minutes twice a day. You should expect to see results in as little as 20-30 days.