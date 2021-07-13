8 Viral TikTok Dresses We Have Our Eyes on This Summer

The best places to discover the next "it" item of the season are always evolving. We've often looked to the runway, Instagram, or fashion influencers, where we've become fans of pieces like oversized blazers, scarf tops, and Telfar bags. And while all of these continue to hold relevance, TikTok has fast become one of the strongest influences for our wardrobes, and this summer is no exception.

True to the diverse and hyper-personalized nature of TikTok, the platform's trending styles cater to a range of budgets, body types, and aesthetics, giving everyone the opportunity to find their perfect look. And with summer in full swing, there's no better time to find a joyful dress from your FYP and make it part of your wardrobe. Ahead, find 8 viral TikTok dresses to shop now and enjoy all summer and beyond.

Skims Slip Dress

Kim Kardashian's Skims has found success through a range of inclusive, high-quality shapewear and loungewear pieces, and the latest to take the internet by storm is the brand's Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress. With an incredible 5.5 million views and counting, #skimsdress has quickly grown in popularity for its balance of comfort and style, as well as a neutral color palette to fit every taste. For lounging, casual hangouts, or even nights out, the soft yet figure-hugging material will show off your body in a beautiful, elongated silhouette that can’t be missed.

Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress $78 Shop

'90s Slip Dress

While we may have to thank the '90s for first putting this effortless style on the map, TikTok is giving the slip dress a new life, and it just may be bigger than ever. #Slipdress has 25.3 million views and counting, with favorites from Amazon, Zara, and Aritzia, to name a few.

Babaton Oakley Dress $128 $88 Shop

Mini Dress

As part of a wider resurgence of Y2K style, shorter hems and fitted silhouettes are back in full force—the mini dress has fast become summer's most desirable look. From body con to babydoll silhouettes to Zara’s short satin dress, this viral TikTok dress trend has something for everyone.

Product Picks Reformation

Zara

With Jéan Ruched Mini Dress

Australian brand With Jéan's ruched mini dress styles have quickly taken over TikTok, and the Alexa Dress comes in several joyful colors, including *that* bright green. And while you may have to keep an eye on the site a while to find your perfect shade and size, a quick scroll through videos on the dress will show you that one of the best things about it is how fresh and confident it looks on all different body types.

With Jéan Alexa Dress $239 Shop

Drawstring Dress

Hugging the body in all the right places, drawstring dresses are for the summer nights out you don’t want to forget. They come in a range of lengths and styles, and the drawstrings mean you can adjust these viral TikTok dresses to however fits you best.

Shop The Look Welooc

MyHeat

Corset Dress

Corsets and bustiers are back in a major way (remember the Corset Challenge a few months back?), so it’s no wonder the corset dress is trending, with the hashtag having earned 5.7 million views (and rising). Accentuating your curves with an hourglass silhouette, this style is an amazing choice to re-introduce your social calendar this summer.

Réalisation Par Alba Dress

Feminine, romantic, and fitting right to your silhouette, Réalisation Par's Alba Dress is the easy yet put-together look of summertime dreams.

Réalisation Par The Alba $240 Shop

Sleeper Atlanta Linen Dress

Sleeper is a bit of a viral platform crossover—its Party Pajama Set is a street style and Instagram mainstay, and now its airy linen dresses are popular on TikTok. The lightweight, puff-sleeved Atlanta Dress is ready to take you everywhere from cottagecore picnics to city shopping trips, and in an array of colors and patterns, there's an option for everyone.