TikTok is great for many things—making hours feel like minutes as you aimlessly scroll through your feed, putting your dance skills to the test, and our favorite: discovering some pretty great beauty products. Over the last few years, the platform has become somewhat of an encyclopedia for what’s hot in the beauty industry. While some products that have reached viral status have left us feeling admittedly underwhelmed, others have beautifully lived up to the hype. And luckily, several of our favorites are included in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale running on October 11th and 12th.

Caudalie Vinergetic C Instant Detox Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Caudalie.com The videos on TikTok of people using this clay mask are satisfying and perhaps a little bit gross. The cleansing formula contains grape seed compounds, clay, and caffeine to provide antioxidant benefits, smooth the skin, and most importantly, remove excess sebum to help improve the appearance of pores. After applying a thin layer and letting it dry down for a few minutes, you’ll notice that it effectively seeps into the pores, thus creating a somewhat unsettling dotted appearance on the skin. But the results? They’re fantastic. The skin is left feeling smooth and thoroughly cleansed while looking clear and even. We also love that unlike a lot of clay masks that form a thick, hardened layer of product on the skin, this one doesn’t do that (as long as you apply a thin layer), making it comfortable to wear and easy to remove. Our editors love it and considering that it won Best Overall Runner-Up in our lab tests of the Best Clay Masks of 2022, we’re not alone. The 13 Best Clay Masks of 2022 | by Byrdie

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant 4.8 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Nordstrom I Tried Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and It Smoothed My Skin in a Week We love watching people share their skincare journeys on TikTok—it’s a great way to learn from others and feel a little less alone in our skin-related struggles. If you deal with uneven texture, enlarged pores, or blemishes, this liquid exfoliant could be a great option for you—just like it has been for so many creators on the platform with the same skin concerns. It utilizes the power of salicylic acid—a popular beta hydroxy acid (BHA)—to clear dead skin cells and build up that can lead to breakouts. It’s also formulated with green tea and methyl propanediol to soothe the skin and enhance radiance. If you’ve been on the hunt for a chemical exfoliant to incorporate into your skincare routine, we highly recommend purchasing this viral option during the sale. What Our Editors Say “I love this formula in particular because it's strong enough to dissolve oil on contact without stinging the skin. You can also work yourself up to using this product twice a day, without any flaking.” —Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Essence Lash Princess Mascara, 3 Packs Amazon View On Amazon Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Review If TikTok has shown us anything, it’s that sometimes affordable beauty product truly rival luxury alternatives—as is the case with this incredibly popular line of mascaras. With a few different versions to volumize, curl, and create a false lash effect, there’s a Lash Princess Mascara for everyone. We’re blown away by the before and after videos of creators using these mascaras on TikTok—the results are absolutely stunning. If you have a favorite one from the range, or you’re looking to discover your new favorite affordable mascara, grab a pack of three at a discounted price during the sale.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer 4.1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Bed Bath & Beyond Review: The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush Gave My Hair Serious Lift Chances are, you’ve seen countless wet-to-dry hair transformations using this popular hot air brush on TikTok, and if you’re skeptical about whether or not it lives up to the hype, we’re here to tell you that it does. At an affordable price compared to similar options on the market, it works to help you achieve a salon-quality blowout at home. It eliminates the need to use a round brush and a blow dryer by combining both in one tool to make styling much easier. We love that it’s great for a wide range of hair types, has a powerful airflow, and the new version is smaller with a more ergonomic design than the original. If you’ve been debating taking the plunge and trying it out, now is a perfect time.

Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Stylevana.com View On Walmart Lip tints are perfect for on-the-go makeup looks, and this K-Beauty one has been adored by thousands of TikTok creators. Considering that three bottles of the Rosy Nude shade were sold every minute during Prime Day in July, they’re certainly onto something. The adorable (and affordable) lip tint comes in a wide range of neutrals and fun pops of color. And according to TikTokers, it’s lightweight, pigmented, and comfortable on the lips. Need more proof? It even won Best Overall in our Best Korean Lip Tints story. We recommend taking advantage of the sale and trying it for yourself at 40% off. What Our Editors Say “I first tried a coral red shade (04 Vitality Coral, if you’re curious) and I’ve been raving about it ever since. Its doe-foot applicator makes it incredibly easy to use, its color payoff is beautiful, and its finish feels virtually weightless. Plus—and this may be my favorite thing about it if I had to choose—its formula naturally stains the lips for color that lasts all day. Run, don’t walk.” —Avery Stone, Associate Editorial Director