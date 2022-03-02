The Most Viral TikTok Beauty Products of 2022 (So Far)

Over the last two years, TikTok has quickly become one of our favorite platforms for viral beauty hacks and product recommendations, thanks to the content creators who share their latest discoveries on the app. However, when you're offered a continuous cycle of videos touting the latest "must-have" finds, it's easy to feel swamped. And while we've found a lot of great things on the app, we've also tried our fair share of duds. So, when scrolling through TikTok, how can you tell which viral products are truly "For You"? That's where we come in.
After spending countless hours watching beauty reviews (and testing the products) on the video-sharing app, we've decided to take matters into our own hands and develop a list of the greatest beauty finds of 2022 (thus far) that are worth adding to your rotation. From a sold-out lip serum to a cult-favorite blush, there's something for everyone. Ahead, see all the TikTok viral beauty products from 2022 that are definitely worth the hype.
Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum
The moisturizing, plumping, and glow-inducing effect of the Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum has made it a fan-favorite among beauty enthusiasts, and it continues to sell out. "Mr. Mario, you did it again," said TikTok creator Sean Anthony in his review of the product, noting the high quality of the lip serum's packaging. As for the product's tingly, plumping effect? "She's minty!"
Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes
Danessa Myricks Beauty's Infinite Chrome Flakes quickly gained traction on TikTok due to their intense color payoff and simplicity of application (no adhesive is required for a shimmering finish). TikTok creator Victoria Lyn showed off the product's high-shine finish in her review of the Chrome Flakes, creating a Euphoria-worthy eye look in seconds.
KVD Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer
After KVD's Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Balm went mega-viral on TikTok last year, the brand released a sister product—the Good Apple Concealer—in January that's just as creamy and weightless as its foundation counterpart. Unsurprisingly, the new concealer is experiencing quite the viral moment of its own, with TikTok creators like Frishta declaring it their "new favorite concealer."
"I'm in absolute shock," said Frishta in her review. "This instantly took away the darkness under my eyes and I didn't even have to use color corrector."
Nars Liquid Blush
The Nars Liquid Blush has been a well-loved favorite for years for its creamy consistency, which blends into the skin effortlessly and provides excellent pigment. However, the classic product has recently gained a new fanbase on TikTok thanks to content creators like Mikayla Nogueira, who shared a glowing review of the blush with her 10.5 million followers.
"It just melts into the skin," said Nogueira of her favorite Liquid Blush shade, the dusty rose Dolce Vita.
Basma Beauty The Foundation Stick
Take one scroll through #makeuptok and you're bound to see a review of Basma Beauty's Foundation Stick. The moisturizing foundation provides buildable coverage and is ideal for all skin types and tones, which has made it a favorite among creators like Innocencia. The makeup artist featured the product in a recent Get Ready With Me TikTok, and showed off the foundation's creamy, high-coverage finish.
Wrinkles Schminkles Forehead Smoothing Kit
TikTok users are always looking for ways to get the results of in-office procedures with at-home products, so it makes sense why the Wrinkles Schminkles Forehead Smoothing Kit has been going viral on the app. Creators like Shannon O’Brien have been sharing their overnight results after using the forehead wrinkle patches, and racking up thousands of views in the process.
"The '11' lines between the eyebrows have almost completely disappeared," wrote O'Brien in her review, adding that she experienced noticeable results after just one use.
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury is undeniably one of TikTok's favorite makeup brands, so it's no surprise that creators took note when their latest product—the Beautiful Skin Foundation—launched earlier this year. TikTok users have been praising the foundation's hydrating feel and dewy finish ever since.
"It's super lightweight and doesn't feel like makeup," wrote creator @yhkayla in her review, noting that the product would pair incredibly with one of the brand's other viral TikTok gems, the Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44).