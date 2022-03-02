The Most Viral TikTok Beauty Products of 2022 (So Far)

Over the last two years, TikTok has quickly become one of our favorite platforms for viral beauty hacks and product recommendations, thanks to the content creators who share their latest discoveries on the app. However, when you're offered a continuous cycle of videos touting the latest "must-have" finds, it's easy to feel swamped. And while we've found a lot of great things on the app, we've also tried our fair share of duds. So, when scrolling through TikTok, how can you tell which viral products are truly "For You"? That's where we come in.

After spending countless hours watching beauty reviews (and testing the products) on the video-sharing app, we've decided to take matters into our own hands and develop a list of the greatest beauty finds of 2022 (thus far) that are worth adding to your rotation. From a sold-out lip serum to a cult-favorite blush, there's something for everyone. Ahead, see all the TikTok viral beauty products from 2022 that are definitely worth the hype.