In addition to taking time to honor those who’ve served our country, Memorial Day Weekend provides many of us with the opportunity to relax, get outdoors, spend time with loved ones, and of course, do some shopping. And not just any shopping—many brands boast some of their biggest sales of the year during the long weekend, meaning it’s the perfect time to take advantage of some amazing deals.

This year, Violet Grey is putting hundreds of items on sale for up to 50 percent off—from top-rated makeup and skincare products to spring-appropriate fragrances and more, you can save big on many of our go-to beauty products during their Put It In The Bag Sale. Ready to see which deals team Byrdie is the most excited about? Keep reading.

Our Top Picks From the Violet Grey Put It In The Bag Sale

The Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is a product that Byrdie editors repurchase over and over again, making it a real treat when this pricey pick goes on sale. The makeup artist-loved formula is ultra-lightweight on the skin without sacrificing coverage, and the shade range boasts tons of colors with an impressive array of depths and undertones. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a foundation that creates a natural-looking, radiant skin finish the way this one does, so we highly recommend stocking up while you can snag it at a discounted price.

Dewy, flushed cheeks are always in for spring and summer, and the Make Beauty Heat Stroke Cheek Tint is the perfect product to help you achieve the look. The creamy, gel-like formula blends into the skin effortlessly to create a juicy-looking wash of color that instantly illuminates the complexion. The shades are fun and vivid while remaining totally wearable across a wide range of skin tones, and for a luminous, emollient formula, these blushes last impressively well on the skin.

Big sales are the perfect excuse to splurge on luxurious skincare items that elevate your nighttime skincare routine, and we recommend checking out the Sisley-Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask. The pillowy-soft, creamy formula is packed with shea butter, glycerin, macadamia oil, and cottonseed oil to deeply moisturize dry skin, as well as saffron flower extract and kokum butter to calm redness and inflammation. Just a thin layer as the last step in your skincare routine before bed works to quench thirsty skin and ensure that you wake up the following morning with a smooth, healthy-looking complexion.

A good night’s sleep and a cup of coffee aren’t the only ways to bring tired eyes back to life. This Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Under-Eye Corrector works wonders to camouflage dark circles and discoloration underneath the eyes. It comes in four shades to flatter different skin tones, and the formula can be applied lightly on its own or layered underneath concealer for a more perfected, awakened look.

The Perfumehead Canadian Tuxedo perfume screams luxury—and so does its price tag, meaning if you’ve been eyeing it, now’s the time to grab it at a discount. Notes of coriander, patchouli, cedarwood, tonka bean, orange flower, and more embrace each other to create a sophisticated fragrance that will have people asking what you’re wearing. It’s a warm, spicy scent that might be more often associated with the cooler seasons, but we think it’s the perfect luxury fragrance to spritz on for a summer night out.

The T3 Airebrush Duo makes achieving a salon-quality blowout at home simple. The popular tool comes with two different attachments (a round brush and a paddle brush) to help you create different looks. The round brush works to give the hair some bounce with flipped ends, while the paddle brush creates a more sleek, straight look. It features multiple heat and airflow settings to allow you to customize your experience for your specific hair type, and the ergonomic design is easy and intuitive to use.

