Victoria's Secret and Naomi Osaka Teamed Up for a Dreamy Collection

No matter how much you love fashion, nothing compares to the feeling of slipping into cozy-yet-cute loungewear at the end of the day. Perhaps no one knows this feeling better than Naomi Osaka. The athlete knows how to treat her body right, and has been vocal about the power of rest and protecting her peace. So it only makes sense that her new collab with Victoria's Secret is all about comfy fabrics and dreamy designs. Ahead, everything you need to know about the Victoria’s Secret x Naomi Osaka collection, which launches on February 21.

Victoria's Secret needs almost no introduction, but here's a bit of history. The brand began producing lingerie in San Francisco in 1977, selling pieces like structured bras and lacy slips. In 2002, almost a quarter of a century after its genesis, Victoria's Secret launched its sub-brand, Pink, which offered teens brightly-colored lingerie and loungewear. Pink, in particular, was an immediate hit and a Y2K fashion staple, with pieces like the cozy Pink Yoga Pant and neon-colored sweaters reigning supreme. It was one of the brands that pioneered the idea that lingerie doesn't have to include black, red, or pale pink lace—it can be fun and comfortable, too.

As for Naomi Osaka, she's one of the biggest tennis players in the world. Osaka is the first Asian player to hold a top ranking, having been ranked as the world No. 1 in singles by the Women's Tennis Association. What's more, with two US Open and two Australian Open titles in tow, she's a four-time Grand Slam singles champion. In October 2022, Osaka became a founding partner of the VS Collective, and today, February 21, she continues her partnership with the brand with her own collection.

With its soft colors and watercolor prints, the collection is inspired by self-love and dreaming. “VS x Naomi Osaka beautifully represents the tranquility and happiness that comes when you take a moment to embrace you—I believe everyone should prioritize self-care," says Osaka of the collab. "I am proud to have collaborated with Victoria’s Secret in designing a collection that brings this message to life through dreamlike styles. We had a fully immersive design process together where we thoughtfully chose light, soft fabrics in a calm color palette reflective of sunsets and sunrises. I can't wait for everyone to relax and enjoy wearing each and every one of these pieces."

The collection consists of seven pieces, which includes a boyfriend shirt dress, lounge shorts, a silky robe, a romper, cheeky and thong seamless panties, and the brand's signature Forever Bra. Each piece comes in ombre and pastel tie-dye patterns designed to mimic sunrise and sunset, and, as the brand puts it, "encompass the beauty of dreaming and love." The sleepwear and panties are available in sizes XS–XXL, and the bra is available in sizes from 34B-40DD.

For this capsule, the brand was mindful of the environment, as the pads in the Forever Bra are fully recyclable. In addition, the panties are made with partially recycled materials, and the modal used for the PJ's and bras is sourced from sustainably managed forests.

You can shop the full collection on victoriassecret.com on February 21.