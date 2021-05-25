Reviewed: Victoria Beckham's Smoky Eye Brick Is Small But Mighty

Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Smoky Eye Bricks are most definitely a splurge, but if you're open to that, they could be worth it. As a makeup artist, I’ve tried hundreds of shadows, but have to admit that this formula is absolutely beautiful. I think it’s a must-try and can see this being a staple in any beauty lover’s collection.

We put the Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

As a makeup artist and total beauty connoisseur, you can only imagine the amount of eyeshadow palettes I have stacked up in my personal collection along with my professional kit. To be honest, this is the first time I’ve tried anything from Victoria Beckham Beauty, so I was super excited to test out the Smoky Eye Bricks. Like many of us, I love the thrill of a luxury purchase, but my bank account does not, so I was curious to see if this product would live up to its price tag. Is a $56 eyeshadow quad worth it? Keep reading to find out.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick Best for: Most skin types, including sensitive skin. Uses: A richly pigmented eyeshadow palette that offers a curated selection of shades to create an everyday smoky eye. Potential allergens: Not likely Hero ingredient: Hyaluronic acid Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $56 About the brand: Developed through the designer’s unique perspective, Victoria Beckham Beauty highlights the products she felt were missing from her makeup bag—clean, high-performance beauty solutions for the sophisticated modern individual who lives on the move.

About My Skin: It varies, with oilier eyelids

My skin ranges from dry to normal to combination, depending on the day. However, my eyelids like to produce a little more oil. I usually prime my eyelids with concealer, or if I want a bolder look, I’ll apply an eyeshadow primer to ensure I achieve maximum color payoff and longevity.

How to Apply: Use all shades and blend well

Dani Schmidt

First, swipe an eyeshadow brush into your desired base color and pack it onto the lid. One thing you will notice right away is how much pigment these shadows carry as they sweep across your lid with minimal work. Then, take a fluffier brush and blend out the edges before moving on to define your outer eye and crease area with a deeper shade. Finally, take a small pencil brush and smudge the deepest shade along your lash line.

The Results: Clean, smooth, and long-lasting

Dani Schmidt/Design by Cristina Cianci

Trust me when I say you’ll be blown away by the application experience. I had zero fallout, absolutely none. Even the deepest shade really stays put on the lid. I’ve applied these shades with multiple different brushes and even my finger, and no matter your preference, you’ll get an even application. Although these are powdered shadows, they feel silky-smooth (almost like velvet). This is because of the hyaluronic acid complex infused into the powder, which helps the product glide onto the lid, creating an even application.

Curious about the lasting power of Victoria Beckham's Smoky Eye Brick? I saw some fading towards the end of the day, which is typical. However, it held true to its colors and I maintained a beautiful smoky look throughout the entire day.

The Value: A high-quality splurge

I think it’s important to note that when purchasing a celebrity luxury brand, part of what you’re paying for is the name it’s tied to. Although the price is a little steep for my liking, Victoria Beckham's Smoky Eye Brick isn't just your typical shadow quad. The quality is top-notch, and the colors are perfectly curated to give you a maximum smoky effect with minimal effort. Not to mention that the packaging is absolutely stunning. It's also worth noting that while the packaging itself might look small, there is hardly any border or empty pan surrounding the product, so you're still getting close to what you would with a "traditionally" packaged eyeshadow palette/

Similar Products: You've got options

Natasha Denona Mini Eyeshadow Palette: If you're intrigued by Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Smoky Eye Bricks but need a dupe, Natasha Denona's Mini Eyeshadow Palettes ($25) have a similar formula and consistency. With five curated hues to complete a full eye look, these are smooth, pigmented, and easy to travel with.

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette: Another line of smoky eye quads from a top-tier brand, Tom Ford's eyeshadow palettes ($88) may cost a pretty penny, but they offer the luxurious experience to match. Like with Victoria Beckham's, the shadows go on smoothly with no fallout whatsoever, and with 14 sets of shades to choose from, you're sure to find one that closely matches your personal aesthetic.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette: Few do it like Rihanna when it comes to making versatile, high-quality beauty products that flatter almost anyone. This palette ($25) gives you six shadow options, which makes it easy to create different smoky (or candy-colored) looks depending on the day as well as the variation you choose.