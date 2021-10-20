Victoria Beckham on the Glow-Inducing Moisturizer She Shares With Her Husband

What I Put on My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.



If there’s anyone in this world I’d blindly take life advice from, it’d probably be Victoria Beckham. The icon has successfully navigated countless industries. From music to television to fashion, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly which venture she’s most known for. Then there’s also the fact that she’s half of one of the most famous couples on the planet, a marriage so prominent, it nearly eclipses Britain’s own royal duos as the country’s most popular celebrities.

And as if Beckham’s schedule wasn’t already packed enough, she’s recently added another title to her resume: beauty mogul. Her eponymous makeup and skincare brand launched back in 2019 to rave reviews from editors and customers alike.

So when the opportunity arose to sit down with Posh Spice herself and gain a few nuggets of wisdom about her skincare routine, her beauty collection, and more, I of course jumped at the chance. On a recent sunny afternoon, I met Beckham at Bergdorf Goodman to celebrate her new partnership with the retailer—Victoria Beckham Beauty is now available at their landmark NYC store—and learn more about the inspiration for her highly successful line. Ahead, Beckham opens up about her daily staples, the skincare products she shares with her husband, and more.



About Her Skin

I always want that healthy glow, so I do everything I can to take care of myself both on the inside and the outside. This starts with the basics—making sure I drink enough water throughout the day, eating clean, sustaining meals, and getting enough sleep (the last one can be tricky).

I love to supplement my skincare routine with several key steps throughout the week, like face masks, gentle exfoliation, and steaming. I sometimes even travel with a portable steamer!



Her Morning vs. Night Routine

For both morning and night, the first thing I put on my skin after cleansing is my Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum ($125), followed by the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer ($60). We developed both of these formulas with Professor Augustinus Bader, and they are fueled with his TFC8 technology. The Power Serum both repairs skin and defends against damage like pollution and blue light. The Priming Moisturizer is full of ingredients to brighten, smooth, reduce the size of pores, and hydrate the skin.

For day, I always follow with an SPF—I like the It Cosmetics CC Cream ($40), which has SPF 50 protection as well as buildable coverage. For night, if I am feeling super dry, I use Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream ($265) after our Priming Moisturizer. I finish my skincare routine with a nourishing lip balm.



How Her Routine Has Changed Over Time

Over time, I've continued to simplify my routine—skinimalism! It's why our skincare range is only two products—I wanted the most active formulations in as few steps as possible.

I've noticed such a difference with my skin since I've been using both of these products. As has my husband, we share skincare, and David uses this every day. We have genuinely noticed the sizes of our pores are smaller, the fine lines around our eyes are lighter. And you hear people say that all the time, but how often do you actually, really have this difference? So I'm very, very excited about our skincare.



The Product That’s Made the Biggest Difference

My Power Serum is the only serum I use in my routine—with hyaluronic acid, black tea ferment, and TFC8; it leaves my skin resurfaced and glowing, and eliminates the need for all of the other serums I was using before developing this.



The Best Skincare Advice She’s Ever Received

My mum always told me to wash my face before bed to remove any makeup, and to not touch my face, which is more important now than ever.



The Product She Uses the Most

Definitely our Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer because I use it in so many different ways! Not only is it the perfect daily moisturizer that is super active and reparative, but it helps makeup stay in place and gives a gorgeous, natural glow to the skin. I also use it on top of makeup as a touch-up for extra glow.

We have a golden version too that I love to use during the summer months to enhance my sun-kissed skin. I even love it on my bare legs! Not only does it look great, but the skincare benefits are so incredible as well. It doesn't feel like you're wearing makeup; you just have that nice glow. My husband doesn't wear makeup, he doesn't even wear a tinted moisturizer, but he will wear the golden—just because it feels nice on the skin. It looks great. It doesn't feel like he's wearing anything that is any more than moisturizer.



The Product That Gives Her An All-Over Flush

Our latest release, Cheeky Posh ($42), which we're really excited about. You can really have fun with them—look at Rollerskate, which is the bright pink. That's a color that I would typically have been quite scared to use because it's a really, really bright color. But I was so passionate about it because if you use a tiny little bit of it, it can lift your look and brighten your complexion. Everybody can play around with all of the different shades.

I sometimes use them on my lips as well. You can use them as contour, and sometimes I take a little bit and put it on my eyelids, too. Everything's very easy to use. I'm not a professional makeup artist, but I love makeup, and I want products that are easy to use. You can use it on your cheeks, eyelids, and lips—there's so much that you can do with that one little bullet.



Her New Skincare Favorite

Face Halo ($10), which I am loving. Even though it’s more of a “tool,” it has really helped me up my cleansing regimen, which we all know is the foundation of any good skincare routine. I love how it helps get to the core of my pores for deep makeup removal (especially after wearing a full face of makeup on set). Even more, I love how it’s an amazing, sustainable improvement to disposable cotton pads of years past. A major upgrade in every way!

