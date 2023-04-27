Victoria Beckham Shares the Secret to Her Famous “Tailored Brows”

We all know Victoria Beckham is an icon. But while she gets her flowers for her musical prowess, Posh bob, and impeccable fashion sense, we do not give her enough credit for her incredible eyebrows. Like her eponymous clothing line, her brows strike the perfect balance between soft and structured, somehow evading the current brow trends (whatever they may be) while also following them—she calls the look "tailored brows," and it fits perfectly.

So it only makes sense that her latest Victoria Beckham beauty launch would be all about the brows. On April 27, the brand launches its first-ever brow product. The BabyBlade Brow Pencil ($32) is a retractable microfine brow pencil that promises the "long-lasting wear of a pomade with the precision of a pencil." It comes in six shades—Light Blonde, Taupe, Honey, Light Brown, Medium Brown, and Dark Brown—and is long-wearing, smudge-proof, and vegan.

"I’m very particular when it comes to brow products, and I wanted to create the ultimate multitasking brow product," Beckham tells Byrdie. "Using BabyBlade, I can create the finest individual hairs to fill in my eyebrows for a natural look. I was inspired by our bestselling Satin Kajal Liner and wanted to take this ultra-creamy, long-wearing formula and translate it into a brow pencil, and I think we’ve succeeded."

The pencil has a tapered end to give you control to create micro-fine, feathery strokes, but thanks to the rosehip and camellia oils in the formula, it has a soft, natural finish. "BabyBlade is ultrasoft, it has the creamy glide and longwear performance of a pomade, and with the microfine tip, it allows ultra-fine precision for precise application without smudging or fading," says Beckham.

Beckham's number one brow regret is a familiar one to any millennial: "Overplucking my brows in the '90s," she says, adding that she wishes she could tell her younger self—and her daughter when she's old enough—not to touch her brows. Luckily, BabyBlade helps her get the feathery, structured brow we now know her for.

"I use the shade Medium Brown to create fine strokes that mimic natural hairs and brush through quickly to blend for a defined yet natural brow look," says Beckham. "Personally, I really like a bushy, feathered brow. Brows should look like sisters—not twins—and I think about this when creating my shape. I don’t want a brow look that is too perfect or forced."

BabyBlade is available now on victoriabeckhambeauty.com for $34.

