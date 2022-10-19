I Gave Up On Eyeliner — Then I Tried Victoria Beckham's Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

The Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner is a fantastic eyeliner pencil. The formula is easy to work with and long-lasting, and the range of shades is extensive and wearable. It’s great for creating smoky, diffused eyeliner looks.

We put the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

After finally admitting that I was terrible at using liquid eyeliner at some point during college, I tried to make the switch to pencil eyeliner, assuming that it might be more mistake-proof. Instead of creating the sharp line, I was used to, I decided to try to recreate the diffused, smoky eyeliner look that I had seen on models and celebrities. But my plan failed miserably when I unsuccessfully attempted to smudge pencil formulas, and rather than creating a smoldering look, all I achieved was an uneven, unflattering outcome. After months of failed efforts, I learned how to create a smudgy look using eyeshadow and a small eyeliner brush, and I didn’t look back—that was until I got my hands on the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner.

Ahead, read my in-depth review of this creamy eyeliner pencil. Plus, some tips and tricks from a smoky eye queen, Victoria Beckham herself.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner Best for: Smoky eyeliner looks Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $28 About the Brand: Victoria Beckham created Victoria Beckham Beauty to provide customers with timeless, luxury products made sustainably and with clean ingredients.

The Formula: Creamy and blendable

There are actually two formulas in the range—the original Satin Kajal formula, and the new Satin Kajal Jewel formula. They’re essentially the same, except that the Jewel liners contain fine glitter-like particles which beautifully catch the light and glimmer on the eyes. But don’t worry—the formula is still comfortable to wear, sustainable, and equally as well-performing as the classic kajal formula. “Instead of glitter, we used the highest concentration of micro-fine, environmentally friendly pearls derived from mineral-based silica,” Victoria Beckham tells Byrdie. “The formula glides on so easily, and once blended unlocks added dimension for a high-shine glimmer finish.”

Each liner in the range has a creamy, pigmented formula that blends with utter ease. It’s workable without slipping and sliding around or needing to tug at the delicate area to diffuse the color. You get about twenty seconds of play time which allows you to craft your look, and once it sets down, it truly stays put all day and night without smearing or fading. The smooth, creamy formula that takes a bit of time to fully set down is what sets this liner apart from others on the market—it allows you to manipulate it until you’re satisfied with the results.

One thing to note is that some shades are slightly less pigmented than others. For example, I’ve noticed that Fig and Gold Lamé take some building up, while the other colors deliver full pigment in just one swipe. But because they are buildable and you can achieve rich color payoff in a few layers, it’s certainly not a dealbreaker.

The Shades: Pigmented, elevated neutrals

Victoria Beckham’s eye for color is perfectly demonstrated in this range. The lineup contains your expected shades, like black and deep brown, but it also features the most gorgeous, elevated neutrals that look stunning on all eye colors. These liners play with color in a truly approachable way—each colorful shade maintains a rich, grounded base with an earthy, natural undertone. I never imagined that I would fall in love with red eyeliner, but Bordeaux is my absolute favorite. It’s a deep, wearable, burgundy red that provides definition and a smoldering flare to your look—without making the eyes appear red or sickly like some red tones can.

As for her inspiration when creating new shades, Beckham says much of it comes from her fashion line. “I’ve always loved color,” she says. “You see it in my fashion line, and I bring the same lens to beauty as well. Some colors have an amazing way of transforming a person’s look, and we keep this perspective in mind every time we develop new colors. For example, Satin Kajal Liner in Olive was inspired by a deep green dress from my fashion collection.”

Byrdie / Alyssa Kaplan

The Packaging: Sleek and functional

Aside from having an airtight cap that prevents the formula from drying out, this liner features a sponge-tip smudger at the opposite end of the pencil. This handy little tool works wonders for smoking out your liner to give it a more lived-in, diffused finish.

How to Apply: Line, wait, and diffuse

I find that the best way to apply this liner is in two parts in order to maintain the ideal amount of play time. I start by tracing my upper lash line from my inner corner to the middle of my eye, let it sit for about ten seconds to allow the formula to dry down just slightly for the ultimate workability, and then smudge it out with the sponge tip. I then repeat the process from the middle of my eye to the outer corner. If I want a super smoky look, I’ll really diffuse the outer corners of my eyes, but if I want a more defined edge, I’ll simply take a cotton swab dampened with micellar water and clean up the line.

It can take some practice to understand exactly when is the best time to diffuse the formula without moving it too much, but once you get it, it’s incredibly easy to work with. You can also apply it in a precise line and let it set down if you prefer a more clean, defined look. While I don’t wear eyeliner on my waterline due to personal preference, I have several friends who have raved about how well this liner glides on and stays put in the area. So, the versatility in terms of how you can wear it is entirely up to you.

The Results: Sophisticated and smoldering

This formula is the answer to my eyeliner woes. I’m able to achieve the soft, diffused look that I’ve only been able to master using eyeshadow, but it’s more long-lasting and budge-proof than using powder shadow. Plus, colors in the range are incredibly flattering, so I couldn’t be happier with the looks I’m able to achieve.

Byrdie / Alyssa Kaplan

The Value: Pricey, but well worth it

This product isn’t cheap, but I think it’s worth splurging on if you’re on the hunt for an outstanding eyeliner pencil formula. For $28, you get a high-quality, beautiful liner with a sponge-tip smudging tool—and it comes with a sharpener. The price point is on the higher end compared to most options on the market, but I truly believe it’s the best option out there.

