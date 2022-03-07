I love all of the Victoria Beckham Beauty products I’ve tried so far, and the Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick is no different. The formula is dewy and natural, and it can be used across the eyes, lips, and cheeks.

These days, celebrity beauty brands are a dime a dozen, but there’s something about Victoria Beckham’s that feels different. Not only did she beat the most recent mass rush of A-lister brands (Victoria Beckham Beauty launched back in 2019), but it feels less celebrity, and more luxury—as if we’d expect anything different from the former Posh Spice, who has since become one of London's most beloved fashion designers.

The genesis was actually after Beckham released two hugely successful collaborations with Estée Lauder, proving that there was definitely an appetite for the products she was pedaling. The namesake brand launched with a capsule collection that emulated her signature look: a nude lip and the perfect smokey eye. Three years on, it's grown to include lipsticks, liners, eyeshadows, mascara, blush, and skincare (created in partnership with Augustinus Bader, no less).

After I'd tried most of the range with great success, the release of the Victoria Beckham Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Sticks is one that definitely piqued my interest. The creamy stick formulas promised to deliver a dewy, healthy-looking flush across cheeks, lips and eyes—a premise that sounded extremely appealing. So dutifully, I obtained the range and started testing, detailing my thoughts below for you, dear reader.

Victoria Beckham Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick Best for: All skin types and complexions, although the limited shade range might not show up as well on darker skin tones. Uses: As a blush, eye tint, or lip color. Byrdie Clean? Yes Potential allergens? Not likely Price: $42 About the brand: Victoria Beckham Beauty was founded in 2019 by musician and fashion designer Victoria Beckham following the success of her collaboration with Estée Lauder. The range comprises color cosmetics as well as skincare products created in collaboration with scientist Augustinus Bader.

About My Skin: Normal with olive undertones

My skin is pretty normal, albeit greasy during the summer months. As for makeup, I generally opt for a less-is-more approach, and I prefer my textures fresh, light, and dewy. My skin tone is light to medium, and because it has an olive undertone, I tend to gravitate towards peachy, warm, slightly golden hues. When it comes to blush in particular, I’ve always favored creams and gels—I prefer the finish, and I also can find some powders too cake-y.

The Ingredients: Nourishing botanicals

The Victoria Beckham Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick claims to nourish skin thanks to the inclusion of clean botanical actives. In the ingredients list, you'll find blue lotus wax, jojoba esters, ginseng, and shea butter, giving this makeup product quite a luxurious, skincare-like texture. There’s also no fragrance, mineral oil, or PEGs in the formula, making it suitable for anyone who's sensitive to these ingredients or worried about their impact.

The Shades: Subtle and fresh, but limited

There’s five shades in the lineup: Knickers (a fair peachy hue), Playground (a soft terracotta nude), Major (a subtle rosy pink), Miniskirt (a rich rosy berry), and Rollerskate (a bright coral pink). All of the shades are quite natural-looking, but they're still buildable so you can achieve your desired depth. As someone who loves the no-makeup makeup look, I think the shades are great, but I will say five is quite a limited range in the context of all skin tones. In particular, adding a few more pigmented shades may be helpful for those with darker skin tones who prefer a more dramatic finish, though much of the current lineup does still have some range thanks to the buildable formula.

How to Apply: Layer up

What I love most about cream blush sticks is how easily they apply. I simply like to swipe it across the apples of my cheeks and blend out towards the temple with my fingers or a soft, fluffy brush. You could use a brush to pick up the product from the stick too, if you prefer. Victoria Beckham's Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick formula is quite silky and sheer, so you can layer it on without the fear of overdoing it. It’s also very emollient, so it glides across the skin with ease.

Personally, I like to apply my blush to the apples of my cheeks and take any excess across my nose for a sun-kissed look. What’s brilliant about this product is that you can also use it across your eyes and lips for a chic, monochrome makeup look—we love a good multi-tasker.

The Results: A Posh-worthy glow

Emily Algar/Design by Tiana Crispino

I loved the way the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick looked on my skin. The finish was dewy, healthy, and really made me look alive. I used the shade Miniskirt, and the color was perfect, like I’d spent an hour too long in the sun and was all flushed (in a good way). The longevity is okay (it wasn’t bulletproof but that didn’t bother me), and it didn’t crease, settle, or separate. My only gripe is that it’s kind of small—I would have loved it if the stick was slightly larger in diameter (for both terms of value and ease of application). But overall it’s a stunning product, and the quality lives up to its luxury price tag.



The Value: Not cheap, but a beautiful product

$42 for a blush stick is expensive, especially when you consider the small size. But the packaging and the dust bag that the Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick arrived in are super luxe, and it’s an amazing product with some skincare-quality ingredients, so I’d pay for it. I’m also a die-hard Victoria Beckham fan, so there’s that—this blush (like any of her products) is amazing if you want to recreate the Posh aesthetic.

