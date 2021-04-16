Victoria Beckham Beauty: The Best Products and Brand Review

Victoria Beckham has been capturing our hearts since the ’90s, and that fixation hasn't even remotely stopped. Through all stages of life, Beckham has continued to create some of the most beautiful and iconic fashion statements of our time. When she and Sarah Creal decided to merge passions for beauty and creativity and give us Victoria Beckham Beauty, none of us were prepared for how obsessed we would become. From effective skincare to a gorgeous lineup of clean, high-performance luxury makeup products, Victoria Beckham Beauty will undoubtedly be your next favorite beauty brand if it hasn't won you over already. Ahead—we found out everything there is to know about VB Beauty and curated a shopping list of all our favorite products.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Founded By: Victoria Beckham and Sarah Creal in September 2019 Based In: New York City and London Pricing: $$$ Best Known For: High-performance clean luxury beauty products that range from skincare to makeup Most Popular Products: Bitten Lip Tint, Smoky Eye Brick, Lid Lustre, Satin Kajal Eyeliner Pencil Fun Fact: Victoria Beckham Beauty is comprised of a team of only 10 employees, including Victoria. She is incredibly hands-on when it comes to everything about the brand. Being a direct-to-consumer brand, fans of the line helped inspire the newest Bitten Lip Tint shade "Cherie" and the name. Other Brands You'll Love: Westman Atelier, Kjaer Weis, Tom Ford

Being both passionate about beauty and creativity, Sarah Creal and Victoria Beckham wanted to create something that would be well received in the cosmetics space, yet be an inspiration to working women and busy moms everywhere when it came to indulging in quality products. Being two busy working moms themselves, Creal and Beckham know first-hand how hectic life can be and how easy it is for any kind of self-care to take a backseat. It was familiarity with this lifestyle that led the founders to create something that would cater to everyday women and their overpacked schedules.

Both agreed that while time is of the essence, it's extremely important to take moments for yourself and your sanity. Not long after brainstorming how this could come together, Victoria Beckham Beauty was born.

"Victoria and I clicked instantly when we worked together previously on a beauty collaboration. We both had such a passion for beauty and creativity, but we also connected on the level of being working moms, always in a rush, but wanting to take time for ourselves—and our sanity!," Creal told us.

With an emphasis on clean ingredients, the products were created to be high-performance with superb quality and luxury feel. This is apparent in the gorgeous packaging and chic branding that has set VB Beauty apart from other competitors.

"I think we’ve struck a new territory in the clean, high-performance, luxury beauty space," says Creal. "We wanted our brand to deliver on these elements as well as being inclusive, DTC, sustainably focused, cruelty-free, and transparent in our formulations. At the end of the day, Victoria Beckham Beauty is founded on the idea that beauty should complement and empower the dynamic life you lead."

Whether you want to create a soft, natural makeup look or a smoky eye is what you're after, the consumer base for VB Beauty is made up of savvy beauty lovers who want high-performance beauty solutions to fill their lives. No one should feel left out just because their time is limited. VB Beauty caters to the notion that you might have 10 minutes to apply your makeup or a full hour, but you shouldn't need to sacrifice quality and experience just because you have a busy schedule. After partnering with Augustinus Bader to create a minimal yet effective treatment line, the brand was fully complete, offering both beauty and skincare.

"Our products perform whether they are meticulously applied, or in a flash, and wear so well that Victoria talks about preferring the look of the makeup after it’s been worn for a bit—perfectly imperfect as we say," says Creal.