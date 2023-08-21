If you want to add a little extra definition to your brows without sacrificing softness or a natural look, Victoria Beckham Beauty's BabyBlade Microfine Brow Pencil is an ideal solution. It's easy to use, has impressive color payoff, and lasts all day even in heat and humidity.

We put the Victoria Beckham Beauty BabyBlade Microfine Brow Pencil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

It’s always been easier for me to leave my brows alone. At most, I use a clear brow gel, but there’s nothing I hate more than a pencil that's too intense or a pomade that's too crunchy. I love my brows' natural softness, and for the most part, they don’t need much filling in to look full. Despite this, I’ve tried a ton of brow products over the years, and if something meets my standards, you can rest assured it’s good. My ideal brow product will make me feel like it's genuinely worth my time, motivating me to fill in those sparse spots because a few strokes can completely alter my overall look. Victoria Beckham Beauty's BabyBlade Microfine Brow Pencil promises the longevity of a pomade and the precision of a fine pencil, so I couldn’t wait to put it to the test. Keep reading for my full review to see if this product is worth a try.

Victoria Beckham Beauty BabyBlade Microfine Brow Pencil Best for: Anyone looking for a brow product that balances color payoff, wear, and natural-looking definition. Uses: A brow pencil that creates a subtly filled-in, microbladed look with just a few easy strokes. Hero ingredients: Camellia japonica oil Potential allergens: Hydrogenated soybean oil, mica, blue 1 lake Price: $34 Shade range: Six shades About the brand: Developed through Victoria Beckham’s unique perspective, her eponymous beauty brand offers the products she felt were missing from her makeup bag—high-performance beauty solutions for the modern individual who lives life on the move and to the fullest.

About My Brows: Thick and dark with finer blonde ends

I like to keep my brows thick and natural-looking, only making an appointment to get them touched up when they’ve completely lost their arch (every two months or so). In between, I just pluck the stray hairs and trim as best as I can. If there’s one thing they do, it’s grow very fast.

I don’t use a ton of product in my brows, mainly because there isn’t much to fill in. I also have quite an interesting color situation: Half the hairs are brown, and the mid-lengths to ends are blonde and nearly invisible. This makes using a pomade a huge no-no for me—I end up looking like a clown. It’s clear the blonde parts are finer and look best in the color that they are. I usually fill my brows in a little towards the front and extend the tail just a tad with a taupe or light blonde pencil. Then, I fluff them up with a clear gel—Kosas Air Brow, to be exact. I was excited to see if Victoria Beckham's BabyBlade could fulfill the pencil step in my routine and create the defined yet natural-looking result I was after.

How to Apply: Intuitive strokes

I’m convinced you could apply the Victoria Beckham BabyBlade Brow Pencil with your eyes closed and it would still look exactly as you intended. There was really no rhyme or reason to the tiny strokes I made with this pencil—I filled in where it made sense, lightly swiping from the bottom of my brow up and out. I started by brushing my brows up with the spoolie end of the pencil, making sure they were fanned in the front and the tail was spread out. From there, I chose my shade—I actually decided to blend two of them together, taupe and light blonde.

From swatching all six shades, I realized they’re all incredibly flexible. I even felt comfortable trying the honey and light brown shades. This was the first time my sister and I could share a brow pencil, and her eyebrows are arguably at least three shades darker than mine.

After brushing my brows, I basically took the pencil and applied it upside down. It’s an angled twist-up, so you’ll want "the bottom" of the pencil to start at the bottom of your brow. As you create your stroke, the tip of the angled pencil will stop at the top of your brow and bring the stroke to a point. Starting from the front of my brows, I swiped about five strokes to create a rounded edge. From there, I extended the tail ever so slightly and added a stroke or two in the middle, wherever the hair was sparse. The application simply couldn't have been easier, and I was pleased with how my brows felt with the product on, still soft and not all all waxy from the pencil.

The Results: Soft, fluffy brows with natural-looking definition

My biggest question when trying the Victoria Beckham BabyBlade Brow Pencil was how hard I would need to press down. I’ve used several hard, waxy pencils before with minimal color payoff—for noticeable results, I've had to press really hard, which irritates my skin. Some pencils feel like they're literally scraping across my brow, which is unpleasant and counterproductive—but I was immediately surprised at how creamy and soft this pencil was. It almost looked like I used a powder: You couldn’t see where I created brushstrokes, as they were so fine and faint. But don't think the natural-looking precision means the result wasn't noticeable—the pencil had a big color payoff.

The product created defined, enhanced brows that lasted all day with no smudges, even in the heat and humidity of New York summer. I biked to work the morning I tested it, working up a sweat, and my brows remained fully intact as I grabbed my morning cold brew before walking into the office. The barista even made a comment about them, seriously. The color never faded, either—my brows looked just as fresh when I came home at 10 p.m. as when I walked out the door at 8 a.m. They made it through a humid rush-hour morning bike ride, an eight-hour office day, a brand dinner, and a subway ride home, and that’s truly something.

The Value: Totally worth the investment

The Victoria Beckham BabyBlade Brow Pencil is a bit of an investment at $34, but the results are so impressive that I think it's worth it. I’ll quite literally never look at a drugstore eyebrow pencil again when I have such a creamy, comfortable alternative in this product. It created natural-looking, soft definition with major color payoff, and I only needed a few strokes for the ideal result. Brow pencils typically last me about a year with consistent use, so I think the price point is reasonable for a little luxury that you simply can’t beat and certainly won’t regret buying.

