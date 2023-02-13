This Viral Amazon Vitamin C Serum Instantly Made My Skin Look Brighter

The Vibriance Super C serum can address a multitude of skin concerns, so it’s a great choice if you’re looking for one serum that can do the job of multiple. Its litany of active ingredients helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fade dark spots, hydrate the complexion, and more.

When it comes to products that everyone should have in their routine—no matter their age or skin type—a vitamin C serum is one of the most recommended, from dermatologists to beauty editors alike. Not only is the ingredient able to promote radiant skin and fade post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, but it’s also able to protect the skin from free radical damage, which can cause signs of aging.

As someone who’s entering their mid-20s, I no longer have to deal with young adult acne—or deal with wrinkles quite yet—but it’s often suggested that I start small in my anti-aging journey with a vitamin C serum or something similar. I haven’t used one in a while since I don’t get as much acne and hyperpigmentation as I used to, so it was definitely time to give it another try.

There are so many to choose from on the market, so when I saw this serum from Vibriance going nuts on TikTok and noted it has almost 3,000 glowing Amazon reviews, I was interested in giving it a try. I tested it out over two weeks, using it morning and night to see how effective its formula was. Read on for my review and results.

About the Brand: Skincare brand Vibriance makes products that target aging and dull skin, with science-backed formulations and ingredients that are proven to show results.

About My Skin: Unproblematic but dull

After years of persistent acne and hyperpigmentation, I would say that my skin now is relatively clear (mostly due to multiple rounds of prescription retinoids). I mostly focus on brightening and anti-aging skincare since I don’t have to worry as much about blemishes. My skin is pretty normal that leans dry, so I frequently use hydrating toners and emollient moisturizers, as well as using targeted serums that can help with dark spots and signs of aging, such as retinol and niacinamide.

At this point in time, my biggest skin concern is dullness. I find that even though I use products that promise a glowy, dewy complexion, my skin often looks lackluster and even pallid without makeup. I also have pretty deep dark circles which definitely contribute to an overall tired look.

I’ve used Vitamin C in the past to help with my darker acne marks, but I stopped using it for a while because I found the serums annoying to deal with. Pure formulations often have to stay in the fridge so they don’t oxidize, and many have a super-thin texture that leaves a grainy residue after absorbing. However, I was excited to try the Vibriance serum because it has a blend of other ingredients alongside vitamin C, so I hoped I wouldn’t have those same problems.

Ingredients: Powerful antioxidants

The Super C Serum is marketed as a vitamin C serum, but it contains a potent blend of other active ingredients, such as vitamin B5, vitamin E, and caffeine.

Its first main ingredient is 3-O ethyl ascorbic acid, which is a more stable derivative of pure vitamin C. It can do the exact same things that any vitamin C can, like brighten, fade spots, and reduce signs of aging, just without oxidizing so easily. This means it can last longer after opening, and it doesn’t need to be stored in the refrigerator.

It also contains vitamin E, which is known for its moisturizing and healing properties, and pro-vitamin B5, which is able to soothe inflamed skin and improve moisture retention. Another key ingredient is caffeine—a popular antioxidant ingredient in anti-aging products because it can brighten and fight free radicals.

The Feel: Lightweight and soothing

This serum has a viscous texture that absorbs into my skin super easily without leaving any residue behind, which makes it a winner in my book. I mentioned that a lot of vitamin C serums were often too watery for me, so I didn’t have that problem with this one at all. Because it’s on the thicker side, I only had to use a pump or two for my entire face. I noticed that after applying, my skin felt hydrated and less tight, priming my skin perfectly for moisturizer or SPF.

The Scent: Can be irritating

Lemon fruit water is the first ingredient in the Super C serum, which gives it a pretty strong lemon scent. It is somewhat pleasant, but it does make my nose itch for a few minutes after applying it. The smell doesn’t linger however, so it doesn’t take away that much from my overall experience with the serum.

The Results: Instantly brighter skin

What surprised me the most about this serum was how quickly I was able to see results. Usually, I don’t look glow-y without makeup, but this made my (formerly) dull skin look vibrant upon application.

When I’ve tried vitamin C serums in the past, I couldn’t tell if it actually made a difference until I was already finished with the bottle. That’s most likely because hyperpigmentation can sometimes take months to fade, however, I loved that the Super C brightened my skin pretty much immediately. Usually, I don’t look glow-y without makeup, but this made my (formerly) dull skin look vibrant upon application. I don’t have as much hyperpigmentation as I used to, but the one visible spot that I had looked noticeably lighter.

I also loved that it was super hydrating, which made my skin look softer and smoother overall. In the winter, my skin also tends to feel tight and rough, but I didn’t experience that while using this.

The Value: Cost-effective for the results

Vitamin C serums are often very expensive, and this falls at about the middle of the range at almost $50. It is a small size, but I think it has a great value since you only need a pump or two and it can treat multiple skin issues. Instead of buying a serum for aging, one for hydrating, and one for dark spots, this serum can address them all. Because it’s three or four serums for the price of one, I think under $50 isn’t bad at all.