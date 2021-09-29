25 Vest Outfits to Try for Every Fall Occasion

It’s always important to have versatile pieces in your closet to maximize your wardrobe. Vests are a great standalone piece, but also a go-to option to layer for warmth or style—we love a practical purchase. All kinds of vests, from wool blends to nylon puffers, have been all over the runways and streets as of late, with no signs of slowing down. And we can see why: The piece can up the cool factor on any look, and the styling options are endless. You can stay inside the box with a classic blue jeans ensemble, or push the limits with an edgier, faux-leather vibe.

Whether you’re looking for options to transition from summer to fall, or the perfect layering piece, scroll down to shop 25 vest outfits that cover almost any autumn occasion.



Edgy Prep

Styled alone or with a long-sleeve shirt underneath, this Tibi distressed black wool vest creates a twist on preppy style with a plaid skirt and sock booties.



Keep It Professional

A multicolor relaxed-fit vest is the perfect layering piece to bring you from the office to girls’ night out. Pair with a white blouse and mules for a casual daytime look, and swap for heels to dress up your outfit.



Fiery and Festive

A touch of shimmer elevates this classic ivory number into the centerpiece of a standout vest outfit. Paired with a burnt orange top and matching pumps, this gold lamé-trimmed vest from Gucci will be a piece you’ll cherish forever.



(Almost) All Black

Moncler has a way with outerwear, and the brand's vests are no exception. Lightweight while still offering coziness and warmth, this is the perfect everyday outerwear for all of your fall looks.



'90s Inspo

Under $30 and available in an array of colors, this Amazon find is a great choice for anyone looking for a fresh fall vest outfit without a large investment.



Out on the Town

The ultimate statement piece for a night out, this Balmain vest is an edgy twist on a classic cropped style. Pair with wide leg jeans and a small clutch to complete your ensemble.



Mini Skirt Moment

Mini skirts are back in full force, and they make a great component to a vest outfit with this acid wash style and bodysuit. The cinched-waist silhouette is the icing on the cake.



Pretty in Pink

The Rixo Renee is a gorgeous hot pink vest, and it makes for a great transitional piece from warmer months to cooler seasons.



Fall Neutrals

A faux leather earth-tone style is a perfect centerpiece to a fall vest outfit when paired with khaki pants and slides. Apple picking, anyone?



Cozy Puffer

Puffer vests are practical and chic, and this Levi's quilted style in camel is a staple everyone needs in their closet. This makes a great everyday vest outfit when paired over a cable knit for extra snugness, complete with stunning Gucci boots.



Statement V-Neck

A classic V-neck with a pullover design is comfortable and extremely adaptable. Paired here with pink pants and statement heels, this look is perfect for a trend-forward vibe.



Tailored Sophistication

There's just something so sophisticated about a matching pantsuit vest outfit. A double-breasted, sleeveless blazer is classy and in style when paired with chunky loafers.



Classic Argyle

When I think vest outfits, the first thing that comes to mind is a classic argyle print. In a soft baby blue, this knitted sweater style is the perfect LBV (little blue vest) to harness your inner '90s vibe.



Faux Fur Moment

A vest outfit roundup wouldn’t be complete without a faux fur option. Paired with booties and a white bodysuit, this color block vest in gray completes your everyday look.



Equestrian Chic

Equestrian meets high fashion, this Saint Laurent velvet vest is a statement piece every style aficionado needs in their closet.



Romantic Florals

A delicate floral pattern in blue and white makes for a whimsical and romantic centerpiece to a vest outfit. Style it with jeans and booties on a cool fall day.



Effortless Dress

A dress is always a great option to easily pull together a vest outfit. Pair with a shearling bag and over-the-knee boots for an effortless OOTD.



Matching Set

A matching set in a gorgeous watercolor pattern, this vest and wide leg pants pairing is truly a work of art, sure to make a statement at your next outing or event.



Vest for the Job You Want

Smythe creates timeless blazers and jackets that are sleek and offered in a variety of colors and patterns. This vest is made to be styled with matching bootcut pants, creating the perfect elevated office look.



Toasty Turtleneck

A seasonal favorite, a turtleneck is a staple everyone needs in their wardrobe. With open sides, your vest outfit styling options are endless. Grab your favorite bralette, or layer a long sleeve for extra warmth.



Athleisure Forever

Athleisure is a trend that’s here to stay, and lucky for us, it’s a comfy one. A ribbed accent vest elevates track pants with shearling slides.



Strong Shoulders

We live for a shoulder pad moment. This vest can shine either on its own, with a white tee, or with a fun playsuit as styled here.



Everyday Joy

Ganni creates fun pieces that are wearable all season long. Pair this smiley-covered vest with a jacket of your choice and jeans for a grungy-chic vibe.



Double Duty

Two looks in one? It’s a yes from us. Wear this Fendi Nylon vest two ways, with either diagonal stripes or the classic FF motif all over.



Mix and Match

Mixing fabrics is a great way to elevate your look. Pair this wool vest with a delicate blouse and shorts for a vest outfit that's perfect for Sunday brunch.

