You could say we know a thing or two about clean beauty—which is why we're always on the lookout for the best new brands made with safe, non-toxic ingredients.
So when we first heard about Versed Skincare, we were immediately intrigued. Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Katherine Power, Versed has one simple goal: to make clean beauty less about price tags and aspiration. "Our mission has always been to make good skin and clean products accessible for everyone—not just for those with high income, in major cities, or willing to Google ingredients for hours on end," says Melanie Bender, president of Versed. "We felt passionate that good skin, clean ingredients, and sustainable practices are for everyone, and that became the mission."
Versed Skincare
FOUNDED: Katherine Power, 2019
BASED IN: Los Angeles
PRICING: $$
BEST KNOWN FOR: Uncomplicated skincare products formulated with clean ingredients.
MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS: Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream, Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum
FUN FACT: Versed has one of the most stringent sustainability practices in the beauty industry.
OTHER BRANDS YOU'LL LOVE: Drunk Elephant, Biossance
And part of that mission includes getting direct feedback from the Versed community at every stage of the production process. "Our community is our everything," says Bender. "They drive our product development, so by the time we launch something new, it's already been tested and proven effective by more than 1,000 real people. They're at the heart of every decision we make, and who we're ultimately accountable to."
From speaking with real people, the Versed team had some interesting findings. "The skincare industry was making leaps forward toward highly efficacious products and more conscious manufacturing, but very quickly, we began to see that the majority of real people felt left out from that movement," Bender says. "Either they didn't have the right discretionary income, they didn't have the right access to retailers, or they didn't have time to spend hours researching ingredients."
So, Versed produces products for everyone—no matter what your budget or skin concerns are. "We intentionally formulate our products to be suitable for most skin types and concerns, whether you've got dark spots, hormonal acne, sensitive skin, pregnancy-safe requirements, or all of the above." And the best part? All products are under $25.
Below, find the Versed Skincare products we think you—and your skin—will love the most.
Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream
Versed's most popular product is probably its bestselling Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream. ("We sell a Dew Point every two minutes across all retail channels," Bender says.)
That's probably because the cleanser has a light-as-air gel formula that melts away makeup, dirt, and oil without stripping your skin of precious moisture. In fact, you'll find the label includes things like aloe leaf extract and hyaluronic acid—two natural ingredients that are known for their hydrating and soothing properties, and green tea natural antioxidants to treat any redness and inflammation while protecting your visage from damaging free radicals.
Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum
Since retinol is so coveted and effective—it's derived from vitamin A and has been dermatologically proven to prevent signs of aging—products containing the superpower ingredient usually run pricey. But, true to form, Versed makes retinol accessible to all with its powerful and potent Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum (that retails for just $22).
Again, making good, clean, and sustainable skincare affordable for the everyday person is at the root of Versed's mission. "Everyone has skin, everyone has a body to do good by, and everyone has a connection to the planet," Bender says. "By limiting clean skincare to pricey products and specialty retailers, the majority of real people were being left out of the movement."
Use it at nighttime as the "serum" step in your routine following cleansing and toning, and prior to moisturizing and you'll be amazed at what retinol can do for your skin, without having to break your budget.
Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm
Newsflash, in case you haven't heard by now: Single-use face wipes are pretty terrible for the environment and it might be time for you to find a more eco-friendly makeup-removing solution (at least, if sustainability-centric Versed has anything to say about it). "Accessibility is critical for reaching a more sustainable future—we don't need a handful of people doing it perfectly, we just need millions of people doing it pretty well," says Bender.
Instead of disposable face wipes, all you need is a good cleansing balm and a washcloth. Enter the brand's bestselling Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm, which removes every trace of makeup and grime at the end of the day. Just apply it to dry, clean skin, rinse with warm water, pat dry, and voilà: No makeup residue or waste.
Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution
Something that's important to Versed in the context of sustainability is making sure the products are actually effective at treating skin concerns. "Formulating results-driven products is key to our movement because people won't switch to a cleaner product if it's not as effective with pesky pimples or dull skin," Bender says.
The brand's Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution is a powerful brightening toner complete with signature natural ingredients like kojic and azelaic acids, AHAs, and bearberry extract—all known for improving skin texture, tone, and appearance. It's also gentle enough for everyday use.
"Many of our competitors out there were spending more on packaging or celebrity endorsements behind an item rather than the formula itself," says Bender. "We operate by a 'Formula First' mindset—we make a commitment to focus our investment on the goop inside the bottle and let the results speak for themselves."
Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35
You likely already know the importance of daily sunscreen, but did you it's not just the sun it's protecting you from? Versed's Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen—complete with SPF 35—shields your skin from environmental pollution and electronic pollution (aka, screens), too, thanks to powerful ingredients like non-nano zinc oxide (which blocks UVA and UVB rays) and antioxidants that fight off blue light damage.
And most importantly: Its oil-free formula leaves a natural, non-greasy finish without leaving a white cast on the skin. It's perfect for using every day, rain or shine.
Doctor's Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask
Dead skin cells can trap sebum, dirt, and bacteria, which is why it's always necessary to have a good exfoliating mask on hand.
Luckily Versed is up to the task with its Doctor's Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask, which contains lactic and glycolic acids to dissolve dead skin cells and fade dark spots, and vitamin C-rich pineapple and papaya enzymes that help soften and hydrate the skin. You can look like you just got a legitimate facial whenever you want for only $18—can't beat that.