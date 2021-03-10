Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

From chic clothing to emerging global brands, retail destination Verishop knows just how to combine all of the best lifestyle goods from near and far under one digital roof. And since every day at Byrdie HQ is essentially a treat yourself day, Verishop has now given us yet another excuse to give in to our shopping temptations, with their bi-annual beauty sale.

Now through March 16, spend a minimum of $100 and score 15 percent off a large selection of luxury beauty faves with code FLAWLESS. You'll find markdowns on cult-favorite brands like Joanna Vargas, Oribé, Tata Harper, and more.

Whether it's time to re-up on your favorite vitamin C serum or you're looking to change up your mascara for spring, this sale has it all. However, do keep in mind these amazing beauty buys are going to sell out fast, so it's best to add to your cart before it's too late. The sale ends on Tuesday, March 16 at 12:59 EST.

Here are the best products from Verishop's bi-annual beauty sale.