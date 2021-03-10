The Best Beauty Must-Haves from Verishop's Semi-Annual Beauty Sale

written by
Perri Kressel

Perri Kressel
updated Mar 10, 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

From chic clothing to emerging global brands, retail destination Verishop knows just how to combine all of the best lifestyle goods from near and far under one digital roof. And since every day at Byrdie HQ is essentially a treat yourself day, Verishop has now given us yet another excuse to give in to our shopping temptations, with their bi-annual beauty sale.

Now through March 16, spend a minimum of $100 and score 15 percent off a large selection of luxury beauty faves with code FLAWLESS. You'll find markdowns on cult-favorite brands like Joanna Vargas, Oribé, Tata Harper, and more.

Whether it's time to re-up on your favorite vitamin C serum or you're looking to change up your mascara for spring, this sale has it all. However, do keep in mind these amazing beauty buys are going to sell out fast, so it's best to add to your cart before it's too late. The sale ends on Tuesday, March 16 at 12:59 EST.

Here are the best products from Verishop's bi-annual beauty sale.

Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum

Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum
Normally $88, Now $75 at Verishop

Made with younger skin types in mind, this antioxidant-rich serum is your no-fuss secret to a healthy, radiant glow. Did we mention it's also a Byrdie editor favorite?

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo
Normally $49, Now $42 at Verishop

Achieve your healthiest hair yet with this magical shampoo. Packed with nourishing ingredients like argan oil, amino acid, and Mediterranean Cyprus extract, your tresses will feel soft and moisturized all while smelling amazing.

Kosas The Big Clean Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara

Kosas The Big Clean Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara
Normally $26, Now $22 at Verishop

This clean-beauty brand's newest mascara features a curved brush head that curls and coats every last lash, to achieve gorgeous lifted lashes.

Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner

Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner
Normally $34, Now $29 at Verishop

Formulated with aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, and free of parabens, Indie Lee's alcohol-free toner will leave your skin's PH balanced, hydrated, and smooth.

Corpus N° Green Natural Deodorant

Corpus Third Rose Natural Deodorant
Normally $24, Now $21 at Verishop

Who says you have to sacrifice smell when it comes to natural deodorants? Available in three delicious scents, Corpus's natural deodorant is free of baking soda, artificial ingredients, and irritants. We're partial to the third rose scent, which has a lovely hint of florals.

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer

Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer
Normally $48, Now $41 at Verishop

Achieve amazing coverage without the cakey-feel with the Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer. The high pigmented formula packed with honey and jojoba oil keeps skin looking healthy and sculpted, plus vanishes any unwanted skin impurities.

T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer

t3 cura luxe
4.8
Normally $285, Now $243 at Verishop

Get a shiny salon-level blowout in a fraction of the time with the T3 Cura Luxe. Featuring five heat settings and an easy-to-use slanted handle, you'll be amazed how quickly it dries.

ZitSticka KILLA Kit

Normally $29, Now $25 at Verishop

Pop one of these clear powerful patches onto any unwanted bumps or early staged zits and watch them fade away. Featuring eight swabs, and eight patches, this acne-fighting duo will banish zits for good.

Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow in 333

Kosas
Normally $28, Now $23 at Verishop

Step up your eyeshadow game with this party in a bottle. Featuring a crease-resistant, water-based formula, this liquid shadow will stay on from sunrise to sundown. Choose from several glittery hues to add a pop of color to your eyes.

Joanna Vargas Vitamin C Face Wash

Joanna Vargas Vitamin C Face Wash
Normally $40, Now $34 at Verishop

This vitamin C face wash by Celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas is the only face wash you need in your arsenal. It not only washes away makeup, everyday dirt, and harsh irritants from your face, but it's chock full of nourishing antioxidants to help revive any dull or unbalanced skin.

GlamGlow Supermud Instant Clearing Treatment Mask

GlamGlow Supermud
Normally $60, Now $51 at Verishop

A cult-favorite indeed, GlamGlow's beloved Supermud uses activated charcoal and real eucalyptus leaves to clean pores, banish dirt, and essentially, rid your whole face of toxins. In turn, you'll get baby smooth skin, a great face mask, and a better overall skin texture.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Normally $34, Now $29 at Verishop

Adding a good sunscreen to your morning routine is an absolute must. Fortunately, Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen makes applying SPF a breeze, since it goes on completely invisible and doesn't dry out your skin. It's also reef-safe and vegan, giving us more reasons to love it.

Fekkai Baby Blonde Multitasker Brightening Air-Dry Crème

Fekkai conditioner baby blonde
Normally $20, Now $17

Don't let the Baby Blonde name fool you–this miracle multi-tasking cream is perfect for all hair types. You'll achieve that perfect post-shower definition, keep flyaways at bay, and define your curls all thanks to the French chamomile extract.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Normally $23, Now $20 at Verishop

A dry shampoo and hair spray in one, Oribé's Texturing Spray gives you lots of gorgeous volume while removing excess oil from root to tip.

