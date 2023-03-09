10 Velvet Star Manicure Ideas That Are Out of This World

Velvet nail designs, which use magnetic nail polish to create the illusion of the popular textural fabric, have been everywhere recently, both alongside fashion trends and as part of a particularly imaginative era for manicure designs. In addition to the classic solid style, we've seen the look combined with designs like French tips and negative space swirls, but if you're looking for something with an extra touch of sparkle, velvet star nails are your answer. Combined with the subtle shimmer of the velvet polish, the celestial touch creates a mesmerizing finish that truly shines bright like a diamond—especially when paired with your favorite jewelry. Keep reading for 10 velvet star nail ideas that will skyrocket your mani into the stratosphere.