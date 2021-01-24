ICYMI, velvet is one of the year's most coveted fabrics. From leggings and dresses to couches and even lamps, velvet textiles are taking over. And now, the luxuriously soft fabric is making its way to the beauty scene with nails that seem to mimic the beloved fuzzy finish. Fittingly, this new nail trend has been dubbed velvet nails. These manicures are characterized by shimmering, semi-metallic polishes that, in the right light, look just like velvet.
Unlike some nail trends, velvet nails typically rely solely on the velvety appeal to make a statement. While some artists will use the finish—which is most often created with flocking powder or magnetic polishes—to create elevated French manicures or abstract designs, for the most part, it comes down to perfectly-painted solid velvet shades. And, there are many. From sage green and amethyst to champagne and burnt orange, there are plenty of different hues to choose from.
To help you find your perfect shade, ahead, discover the best velvet nail ideas to show your manicurist.
Sage Velvet
California-based nail artist Amy Le was one of the first manicurists to bring velvet nails to light. Here, she shows off a shimmering sage nail look that beauty lovers have been fawning over since she first posted them.
Mauve Velvet
Prefer pink shades? Here, you can see how pretty a mauve velvet manicure can look. Let’s just call it the new neutral. To snag the look, pick up a bottle of Live Love Polish’s Magnetic Nail Polish ($15) in the shade Crystal Rose.
Icy Velvet
If you want to keep it cool, opt for a silver shade. Lucky for us, we can see how stunning the icy hue looks in different light thanks to Boston-based manicurist Amy Tran.
Rose Velvet
One word: Gorgeous. When using Live Love Polish’s Magnetic Nail Polish, you use a wand to disperse the pigments to create the velvety allure. Depending on which side you use, you can achieve a different effect. Here, the co-founder of the company shows how using the rounded sign can create a softer take on the velvet nail polish trend.
Two-Tone Velvet
We love a two-tone manicure—especially when it’s paired with a velvet finish. To get this exact look, use Live Love Polish’s Velvet Nail Polish ($15) in shades Frozen Mist and Faerie Glow.
Mint Velvet
And now we’re craving mint chocolate chip ice cream, anyone else? We love how soft and sweet these minty nails look. To snag the look, use The Gel Bottle Inc’s Gel Nail Polish ($9.50) in Bluefin and BrillBirdUK’s Gel Polish ($17) in Platinum Cat Eye.
Nude Velvet Tips
So subtle and still such a statement. To snag the look, use French manicure shaping stickers and BrillBird’s Cat Eye Gel & Lac ($16) in Pearl White.
Pale Gray Velvet
Good news: You can get this exact look using Live Love Polish’s Magnetic Nail Polish ($15) in Ethereal Chill. Cool, right?