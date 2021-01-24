ICYMI, velvet is one of the year's most coveted fabrics. From leggings and dresses to couches and even lamps, velvet textiles are taking over. And now, the luxuriously soft fabric is making its way to the beauty scene with nails that seem to mimic the beloved fuzzy finish. Fittingly, this new nail trend has been dubbed velvet nails. These manicures are characterized by shimmering, semi-metallic polishes that, in the right light, look just like velvet.

Unlike some nail trends, velvet nails typically rely solely on the velvety appeal to make a statement. While some artists will use the finish—which is most often created with flocking powder or magnetic polishes—to create elevated French manicures or abstract designs, for the most part, it comes down to perfectly-painted solid velvet shades. And, there are many. From sage green and amethyst to champagne and burnt orange, there are plenty of different hues to choose from.

To help you find your perfect shade, ahead, discover the best velvet nail ideas to show your manicurist.