9 Velvet Eyeshadow Makeup Looks Perfect for Your Chrome-Girl Fall

Nothing comes back stronger than a '90s trend (except Taylor Swift, of course), so it's no surprise that velvet is having a major resurgence. From red carpet looks to mani trends, the beloved fuzzy finish has made its way back into the zeitgeist. And while velvety lipsticks and foundations are nothing new, we're seeing it taken to a whole new level with makeup looks that offer more artistic license, mimicking that iconic texture from head to toe. Departing from your typical mattes, shimmers, and glitters, velvet eyeshadow calls for a more metallic, duo-chrome look, and often requires an expert blend of all three finishes to achieve. The texture adds a bit of grunge to anything it's paired with and can translate to any palette or look—in other words, it's highly versatile. Ready to try the fuzzy fabric for yourself? Scroll on for nine of our favorite velvet eyeshadow looks.
Meet the Expert
- Allan Avendaño is a celebrity makeup artist who works with the likes of Rachel Zegler, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Simona Tabasco, as well as brands including L'Oréal Paris and Well People.
- Myiesha Sewell is a makeup artist and Sephora beauty director based in Los Angeles.
Velvet Fire
Shimmer shadows are the key to getting that velvety sheen and texture right. Or, better yet, opt for a metallic duo-chrome finish, which makeup artist and Sephora beauty director Myiesha Sewell says is "reminiscent of the dual texture you get from swiping your hands across velvet." We're big fans of this subtly smoky brick red look—the pop of color somehow plays like a neutral, making it highly wearable.
Crème de la Crème
Balance out bold, bubblegum pink lips and cheeks with a soft glam-inspired eye in neutral tones. Celebrity makeup artist and Sephora beauty director David Razzano used the Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in De La Crème ($90)—which features four shades in four different finishes (matte, sheer sparkle, satin, and shimmer)—to create an intensified velvet effect.
Glazed Velvet Donut
It's all about glow with this multidimensional eye and base combo, which brings Hailey Bieber's signature glazed donut vibes to the velvet trend. Plus, the sharp winged liner adds some needed contrast when paired with the ultra-dewy, almost wet base. To recreate, mix together multidimensional pink and white shimmer shadows, like the Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in Glitter Rock and Cosmic ($24 each).
Golden Brown
Level up your go-to eye makeup look with a smoked-out, velvet finish for a sultry twist. According to celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño, be prepared for lots of blending and layering your shadow to get the right effect.
Halo Wing
For a snatched look, try winging out halo shadow, using brown and nude shades for a velvet effect. Pack two finely milled, shimmery nude shadows in the center of the eye to create dimension—bonus points if you can find hues similar to your skin tone. And a note on the base: "Focus on perfecting your complexion so the eyes can really shine," Sewell shares. "A face with a natural, effortless finish can often be the difference between editorial and overdone."
Summer Skin
We're big fans of this subdued take on velvet eyeshadow. To recreate, apply Saie's Glow Sculpt Highlighting Blush in Quartzglow ($32) all over the lid—you don't even need an eyeshadow. While Sewell says most duochromes typically have built-in priming properties, you'll definitely want some extra insurance in this case. Avendaño agrees, adding that eyeshadow primer alone might not be enough—be sure to finish with a setting spray, like the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray ($36).
Graphic
Don't be scared to go bold—just be sure to prepare correctly. "The most important thing is eye primer," Avendaño explains. "Using an eye primer will help those pigments grip onto the lids and stay put. You’ll also find that it’s easier to blend the colors to create dimension with an eye primer on the lids." Try the Pat McGrath Labs IntensifEyes Longwear Eyeshadow Primer ($32), which ensures crease-proof, non-smudging eye looks for up to 24 hours.
Velvet Toast
A bronzed, toasty velvet eye and glossy golden lip is the perfect combo for fall. To recreate that multidimensional look, Avendaño suggests using a flat dense eyeshadow brush to pack color onto the lids, followed by a fluffy blending brush to buff out the edges and help create a smooth transition from one shade to the next.
Duo-Chrome Double Time
Take a page from celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes's book and go for a color-blocking moment. The neutral tones keep the look feeling grounded, while the different velvet eyeshadow colors pack a real punch. The result is an understated but unforgettable eye look, perfectly balanced with a natural base and pink lip.