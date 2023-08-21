9 Velvet Eyeshadow Makeup Looks Perfect for Your Chrome-Girl Fall

Nothing comes back stronger than a '90s trend (except Taylor Swift, of course), so it's no surprise that velvet is having a major resurgence. From red carpet looks to mani trends, the beloved fuzzy finish has made its way back into the zeitgeist. And while velvety lipsticks and foundations are nothing new, we're seeing it taken to a whole new level with makeup looks that offer more artistic license, mimicking that iconic texture from head to toe. Departing from your typical mattes, shimmers, and glitters, velvet eyeshadow calls for a more metallic, duo-chrome look, and often requires an expert blend of all three finishes to achieve. The texture adds a bit of grunge to anything it's paired with and can translate to any palette or look—in other words, it's highly versatile. Ready to try the fuzzy fabric for yourself? Scroll on for nine of our favorite velvet eyeshadow looks.

Meet the Expert Allan Avendaño is a celebrity makeup artist who works with the likes of Rachel Zegler, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Simona Tabasco, as well as brands including L'Oréal Paris and Well People.

Myiesha Sewell is a makeup artist and Sephora beauty director based in Los Angeles.