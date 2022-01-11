22 Velvet Pieces to Make You Feel Like Royalty

Velvet is perhaps the most royal of all fabrics. The luxurious material lines jewelry boxes, reigning families have historically robed themselves in layers of the rare and stunning fabric, and it’s long been adored in places ranging from Spain to Venice to India, where it's used as a material in evening gowns and suits. It even elevates spaces—thrones, Edwardian, and art deco chaises and lounges were often upholstered in velvet detailed with patterned devoré styles.

Velvet is a beautiful, sumptuous, rich, celebratory, warm, and sultry fabric. It glistens when it catches the light. It emanates the sensation of luxury and coziness that we associate with things like a roaring fireplace, a perfect espresso martini, the thick curtains in an exquisite hotel or castle room in a far flung locale, silky lipstick, a vintage Hermès Kelly, a trip to Paris. It’s a beloved fabric—even George once said, in a Seinfeld episode, “I would drape myself in velvet if it were socially acceptable.”

Velvet is an emblem of opulence, and life is about celebrating and honoring ourselves with little luxuries. Below, some of the best velvet pieces of the season. Wrap yourself in one of these beauties, and you’ll feel like royalty.

The Velvet Moon

Coperni Velvet Mini Swipe Bag $357

This crescent-shaped bag by Coperni Paris is a perfect day-to-night bag—it’s beautiful enough to keep on your desk while at work, and elegant enough to transport you to happy hour. We love the rich purple tone, which evokes the rich cultural history of the fabric. This is a great piece for winter.

The Slouchy Top

Velvet Ballet Neck Square Top Eileen Fisher $189

Eileen Fisher blends comfort and glitz with this relaxed top. Pair it with structured trousers or a pencil skirt, a gold lariat necklace, and leather boots and you have a perfect holiday look that’s at once comfortable and elegant. We love the rounded neck, which is evocative of the velvet capes worn in decades past.

The Tapered Pant

Eileen Fisher Velvet Pleated Tapered Pant $219

These pants, again by Eileen Fisher, would pair beautifully with the shirt—but they’re also just a great staple piece. Think of them as loungewear that you can wear to semi-formal events. Pair them with a white T-shirt, an amazing pair of heels or boots, and a jewel-toned handbag for a look that takes moments to put together and will make you stand out everywhere you go. Bonus? You’ll feel like you’re wearing your pajamas as you turn heads. Think of these as elegant sweats that can also serve as trousers in your workplace.

The Cami

Jil Sander V-Neck Panné-Velvet Top $517

This liquid panné velvet with number by Jil Sander epitomizes evening elegance. We love it in black and in the sunshine yellow colorway. Pair it with pleated pants and a heeled boot, pile on the jewelry, and top it with a tailored tuxedo jacket for a sophisticated look that’s strong and daring.

The Floral Set

Stine Goya Delila Blouse $190

Stine Goya Andy Pants $230

The ever-cool Stine Goya knocks it out of the park with this burnt velvet two-piece set. We love the adult floral foliage print, the oceanic colortone, and the relaxed fit. Each piece is reminiscent of a stroll through a moonlit garden with someone who you love. Wear the two pieces together for an ultra-cool look, or pair the shirt with jeans and the pants with a simple black T-shirt or cashmere pullover. There’s no wrong way to wear these. You can buy the pieces individually, but why not go for the set?

The Heart Dress

Saloni Camille Velvet Embellished Heart Dress $790

We’re head over heels for this embellished sapphire Saloni number. Accented with a trio of jeweled, fairytale-esque hearts in silver crystal and pearl, and inspired by vintage Victorian paste brooches, it’s the perfect holiday evening dress. Wear it with knee-high boots to dinner, or a pair of jewel-toned heels and a fabulous clutch for any formal soirée or the opera. This is a luxury piece that’ll steal your heart for years to come. One could get engaged in this outfit.

The Bow Skirt

Saloni Kirsten Embellished Bows Skirt $510

Ok, Saloni’s velvet is just too good this season—and if the heart-embellished dress feels a bit too formal, you must be made aware of this super wearable skirt. We’re once again in love with the sapphire tone and the liquid velvet feel. It’s accented with rainbow bejeweled bows, which make it playful and eye-demanding. With its high waist and side slit, it’s perfect for pairing with a cashmere T-shirt or long-sleeve shirt, a long strand of baroque pearls or icicle-esque earrings, and a great jacket. It’s a formal piece, but you’ll wear it again and again. It’s the perfect skirt for hotel bar happy hours, holiday performances, and spending time with those whom you love.

The Velvet Leggings

J.Crew Italian Stretch Velvet Leggings $150.99

Because even leggings should be velvet. These J.Crew leggings, with their split hem, which gives them a slight flare, they can be deemed pants. Wear them with an oversized button down and a pair of sparkly or velvet flats, and you have a look that can take you from the office or a day of holiday errand-running to sushi dates with ease. You’ll be comfortable, look put together, and will undoubtedly get asked about who your leggings are by.

The Bell Gown

Norma Kamali Obie Gown $195

Norma Kamali is a genius. This velvet bell gown is an ultra-feminene (AKA strong) piece that you can dress up or down. Wear it with embellished flats and a casual jacket to dinner, or elevate it with a pair of jewel-toned heels and evening bag for formal events. It’ll make you look and feel like your most adult, elegant, put together self—and for $195, it’s a total steal. Norma is a powerhouse—she can do no wrong, and this dress is no exception.

The Slip Skirt

J.Crew Pull-On Velvet Slip Skirt $101.99

Wear this super comfortable slip skirt with a silk blouse, tights, and strappy heels or boots for holiday evening events. We’re fawning over the Peony tone—we can’t wait to pair it with sandals, a white shirt, a denim jacket, and a crossbody this spring. It’s the epitome of a perfect stroll through a farmer's market outfit.

The Velvet Blazer

Zara Velvet Jacket $79.99

An essential piece. Wear this velvet blazer to work with trousers, with jeans for a day of shopping and an al fresco lunch at a French bistro, or with a stunning, low-cut dress for date night. It’s a total wardrobe staple, and we love the chocolate brown tone. In typical Zara fashion, this looks much more expensive than it is. It’s a great coat for pairing with a printed silk or cashmere scarf—but really, you can wear this with just about anything.

The '70s Flare Pant

Victoria Beckham Cotton-Blend Velvet Flared Pants $348

Flare pants are having a moment, and we’re so here for it—especially when they’re velvet, and perhaps even more especially in this golden-brown tone. Victoria Beckham’s rendition of the flare is playful, adult, and sophisticated. Wear these with a button down, a silk camisole, and a tuxedo jacket or a cashmere sweater. It’s a perfect look for important meetings at work, fireside cocktails, and dinner uptown.

The Winged Dress

Saint Laurent Velvet Puffy Sleeve Mini Dress $1,199

Drama, drama, drama—in the best way. This Saint Laurent mini dress comes with voluminous wings attached to it. Wear it with a patterned black tight and heels or over-the-knee boots and you’ll literally steal the attention of everyone within a 50 mile radius of you. Bonus? The sleeves are detachable, for evenings when you’re going for an ever-so-slightly more mellow look.

The Printed Blouse

Zara Printed Velvet Blouse $35.99

This one is a steal. We love the lapel collar and casual fit. It’s a great blouse for pairing with jeans, flared leggings, or a mini skirt. The print is subtle—it’s sophisticated and can easily be dressed up or down.

The Pointed Flat

Birdies The Swan $165

These bejeweled, pointed velvet flats need no introduction. They’re fantastical and gorgeous and will make any outfit—from jeans and a button down to an evening dress—into something magical. They’re jewelry for your feet, and they’re comfortable enough to wear all day and night. We especially love the silver and emerald colorways. You’ll wear this all year round.

The Asymmetrical Skirt

Veronica Beard Herst Velvet Skirt $347

We’re ready to pair this Veronica Beard number with a white T-shirt or a drapey blouse and structured jacket for drinks and dinner. It calls for some bright jewelry, too. It’s simple, refined, and timeless, and the asymmetrical cut brings interest to the otherwise simple silhouette. This will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe.

The Quilted Jacket

Avec Les Filles Quilted Velvet Zip Jacket $65.99

TYou can wear this jacket to everything from snowy walks (with a hot matcha to go in hand, of course) to the office to errands to winter evening events. We recommend that you wear it on top of a silky slip dress and ankle boots or jeans and a blouse and get yourself to a fabulous bar, where you order an espresso cocktail that will match the glowing tone of your coat. Consider this to be your wear-every-day statement jacket.

The Velvet Scrunchie

Urban Outfitters Velvet Scrunchie Set $12

Turn your winter hair woes into winter hair wows. When you aren’t using this luxurious scrunchie set to hold your hair back (hello, winter winds), you can wear it on your wrist—it’s practically a piece of jewelry.

Jeans, Elevated

L'Agence Margot High Rise Velvet Skinny Jeans $164.50

We’re still wearing loungewear—the days of jeans being an everyday staple are, sadly (or not), probably gone for good. But when we see these velvet jeans, we’re willing to reconsider. Pair these L’Agence green jeans with a silky blouse, a cashmere crewneck sweater, or a white button down, a pair of leather boots or amazing sneakers, and an armful of golden bangles for a casual look that’s refined and beautiful. These are jeans to wear to lunch and happy hour when you want to feel cozy and put together.

The Slip Dress

Eloquii Cowl Neck Velvet Slip Dress $49.99

Who says you can't wear a slip dress during winter? The deep gray hue is perfect for date night. Transform it into a balanced, cool-enough-for-any-event outfit by pairing it with strappy sandals and a structured tuxedo jacket.

The Velvet Evening Bag

Loeffler Randall Hariet Braided Velvet Shoulder Bag $250

With it’s gold chain strap, this bag is the ultimate for evenings—it’ll hold your essentials (credit card, lip balm, phone, perfume, etc), and it’s gorgeous enough to place on the table. We also love the notion of pairing this bag with jeans and your winter jacket or a long, cozy cashmere duster, as it’ll elevate the most casual of outfits and turn them into refined, sophisticated daytime looks. There’s simply no denying the fact that anything comprised of gold tassels and velvet is a must have. A few other great picks for amazing velvet evening bags? This stunning egg, the artful wristlet, and this bucket bag.

The Puffer Hat

Mia Vesper Velvet Pansy Puffer Hat $125

Sometimes a pop of color with a vibrant floral print is in order. Stand out and keep your head warm in this made-to-order puffer hat from Mia Vesper.