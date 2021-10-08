13 Vegan Leather Pants That'll Make Sutton Stracke Jealous

Leather pants have fast become a wardrobe staple for fall and winter. With vegan leather becoming more accessible, the style classic has evolved with the times, and made our favorite pants are more sustainable, eco-friendly, and affordable.

Made without the use of animals, vegan leather trousers are becoming increasingly popular, especially with brands now creating substitutes drawn from agricultural waste that reduces harsh effects on the environment. Below, the best vegan leather trousers you need in your wardrobe this fall and all other seasons to come.

A.L.C. Christopher Vegan Leather Pant $395 Shop

When Sutton Stracke yelled at Crystal Kung Minkoff for her "ugly leather pants" on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was wrong. They were actually vegan leather. And while those pants are officially sold out, A.L.C. still has plenty of options that are vegan leather and decidedly not ugly.



Anine Bing Kat Vegan Leather Straight-Leg Pant $$399 Shop

Minimal, easy, and high waisted, these vegan leather trousers from Anine Bing are the perfect go-to trousers for fall. Following a straight leg silhouette, they can be paired with heels, sandals, or trainers for the simplest of outfits.

Rotate Rotie Faux Leather Trousers $$230 Shop

Talk about life of the party... these trousers certainly won’t be missed. A faux-leather option with a lizard-skin effect and high-shine detailing that says all party and no business. You’ll be turning heads with a pair like these.

Sundarbay Khaki Vegan Leather Pants $$156 Shop

Perfectly constructed to both hug the waist, skim the hips, and fall to the feet, these vegan leather trousers in a beautiful khaki shade will elevate any look. Paired with some pointed boots, a sweater, and blazer—it’s your winter wardrobe rolled into one.

Babaton Command Cropped Pant $$148 Shop

A mid-rise with belt loops, sitting just above the ankle, these cropped faux leather trousers are perfect for any meeting or day in the office. With an incredible 11 shade options, there won’t be a color you won’t fall in love with.

Zara Faux Leather Full Length Trouser $$49.90 Shop

You rest assured that Zara will have a pair of faux leather trousers each fall/winter, and this year is no different. Following the relaxed, wide-leg pant trend taking over our wardrobes this season, their version doesn’t disappoint.

Nanushka Namas Vegan Leather Straight Cut Pant $$510 Shop

Nanushka has made a name for itself with its signature vegan leather, so, naturally, the brand made its way onto this list. The Namas pant is made with a mid-rise seamless waistband that falls to a wide-leg silhouette. Let’s not forget the buttery soft finish in the richest of browns. We can see these working for years to come.

Stella McCartney Kira Vegetarian Leather Track Pants $$775 Shop

Stella McCartney's commitment to vegan leather doesn’t go unnoticed, and neither does the Kira track pant. Designed to be dressed up or down, this vegan leather option is structured with an elastic waistband and cuffs for the comfiest of wears.

Mango Faux Leather Leggings $$49.99 Shop

A dressed down option, these faux leather leggings are the perfect go-between. These are an effortless transitional piece in your wardrobe.

Simonett Lado Bokuchava - Vegan Leather Shorts $$215 Shop

Who said shorts were only for summer? This tailored Bermuda style makes for the perfect transitional piece in between seasons. Worn with a sweater and heels, you'll get more wear out of these than you think.

Spanx Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant $$148 Shop

These skinny pants by Spanx prove that the skinny trouser is still alive and well. In a faux stretch-leather, you can move easily in and out of these pants without the struggle.

ASOS Design Hourglass flare trouser in PU in black $$32 Shop

You ought to rename these your going-out trousers because they will be your go-to option for the fall. High rise whilst flared straight, they say the 70’s all over again.

Source Unknown Contrast Stitch Vegan Leather Pants $$89 Shop

Leave it up to Source Unknown to tailor a pair of vegan leather pants with standout contrast stitching. It's your classic vegan leather trouser with a slight update if you’re in the market for something with a unique touch.