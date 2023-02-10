Let’s be honest: We all wish we had long, luscious lashes and thick Lily Collins-like eyebrows. Whether you’ve lost fullness due to stress or hormones, or you’ve just never been blessed with ‘em, there’s no shame in wanting to amp up the volume. Regardless of what your goals look like—increasing density, reducing lash loss, or promoting thickness—a growth serum might just get you there.

Nicole Kidman-approved vegan hair brand Vegamour has garnered a cult following with its line of growth serums, each targeting a different area on the body where people experience hair loss (like the scalp, eyelashes, and eyebrows). And, luckily for you, the brand is offering a rare Buy One, Get One sale to help you stock up and create a routine you can actually follow through on. From now until February 13, you can shop the miracle GRO Lash and Brow Kit at 50 percent off its original price.

Allow us to introduce you to Vegamour’s GRO Lash Serum (an uber-popular lash growth serum designed to support longer, denser lashes) and the GRO Brow Serum, a similar formula that targets sparse patches and promotes brow hair growth. Formulated with vegan phyto-actives like mung bean, curcumin, red clover, and cannabidiol, these unique serums support the overall health of each and every hair follicle and work overtime to address hair loss and thinning directly at the source. You can snag them for 20 percent off each, or pair them together and save 50 percent—the choice is yours.

For those that want to take growth to the next level, the brand also offers a GRO+ Advanced Lash and Brow Kit. The formulas are similar (and the concepts are the same), except they’re infused with broad-spectrum hemp oil to penetrate more effectively. This kit is also available for 50 percent off through February 13.

Take it from us: You’ll want to use this chance to stock up on both serums—having them on hand makes it easier for you to kickstart (and stick with) your hair growth journey. According to the brand, by applying the serums to your lashes and brows daily, you can expect to see visible results in four to eight weeks. Some shoppers, who call the serums “miracle workers,” say that they’ve seen hair growth (in the form of brand new hairs) in as little as three weeks after daily use.