Vashti Cunningham on Her Road to the Olympics and Must-Have Beauty Products

Track and field star Vashti Cunningham is headed to the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The 23-year-old has been training for this moment for years, and her athletic prowess landed her the first-place high jump spot at the U.S. track and field Olympic trials. It's not only her performance on the track that has caught our eye—her beauty looks have too. When Cunningham hits the field, she's usually never without her voluminous curls, swooped edges, and wicked-sharp eyeliner.

It's not surprising that a beauty partnership would be in the cards for Cunningham. IPSY recently tapped the athlete to help celebrate its Olympics Glam Haul, a limited-edition kit of beauty essentials curated by NBC Sports. Ahead, she discusses the partnership, her go-to beauty products, and her hobbies outside of training. Keep scrolling for more.

Congratulations on making the Olympic team! What does this mean to you? How do you feel?

Thank you! Making the Olympic team was something I trained for and expected, so it's comforting to know all the work has paid off.

What has your training regimen looked like leading up to this point?

My training regimen has been tough. I've been doing a lot of weight lifting and mental prepping.

You’ve partnered with Ipsy to launch an Olympics branded beauty haul. What made you want to partner with the brand?

I was so excited when Ipsy reached out to work with me. I enjoy doing different makeup looks for competitions, so I was delighted to be thought of as a partner. I love the products in the box because they're pre-selected and took the guesswork of having to figure out what specific brands to get for myself.

You have beautiful radiant skin. What are some of your skincare essentials?

Thank you! My skincare routine is very simple. I use Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub ($15), vitamin E oil, and a good moisturizer daily.

You also switch up your hair from your natural curls to protective styles like braids. Can you fill us in on the products you use?

I have been on the search for a go-to new product. But, I love to use Joico Moisture Recovery Treatment Balm ($23) to moisturize in the shower and DevaCurl Super Stretch Curl Elongator ($10) to style my hair. I love Eco Style for edge control because it doesn't leave my hair flakey.

Who have been some of the most influential icons in your life? How have they impacted you?

My mother is the most influential icon in my life, from her style to how she carries herself.

When you’re not training, what does self-care look like for you these days?

My self-care routine involves multiple face masks and watching a lot of anime.

Outside of sports, what is your biggest passion? Any hobbies you’ve taken up during the pandemic?

I love fashion and photography and I find joy in styling, shopping, and shooting photos.

For young athletes who hope to accomplish what you have, what advice do you have for them?

My advice is to always remain true to yourself and trust god in every area.