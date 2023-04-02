These 7 Varsity Jacket Outfits Will Make You a Street Style Champion

Spring has finally arrived, which means it's about time to put away your heavy winter coat in favor of a lighter silhouette—and we have just the style for you. Retro-inspired varsity jackets are back in a major way, appearing on the runways of Louis Vuitton, Coach, and Tommy Hilfiger as well as on celebs including Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber. But that's not all—city sidewalks and social media are both brimming with the #nostalgiacore garment, too (varsity jacket outfits have over 31 million views on TikTok alone). This is one trend that anyone can take part in, no matter your style or budget. To prove it, below we've compiled seven varsity jacket outfits, from options that dress up the classic piece to looks that lean into the casual appeal.

Model Off-Duty

Getty Images

Bella Hadid is one the biggest fans of the varsity jacket trend. The supermodel has been donning the look for years, pairing the sporty silhouette with casual denim and business-appropriate skirts alike. To copy her look here, pair a cropped white tee or tank with your favorite baggy denim, then complete the look with a navy blue varsity jacket, white sneakers or boots, and a mini JanSport backpack.

Mini Moment

Getty Images

Mini and micro skirts are back in a big way, so creating a varsity jacket outfit around the silhouette is an especially stylish way to rock the trend. To recreate the look above, pair a khaki mini skirt with a cropped long-sleeve shirt, then drape an evergreen varsity jacket overtop. (The one on Sharon Alexie above is the Louis Vuitton Patch Varsity Jacket, but it's unfortunately sold out.) Whether you pair it with heels or high-top platform sneakers, this outfit is bound to stand out.

All-American

Getty Images

You'll be the one in red, but they'll all be green with envy as soon as they see you in this classic varsity jacket outfit. To bring the all-American look to life, pair a white tee and wide-leg denim with brown boots, a red varsity jacket, and a coordinating red crossbody bag. Two words: Picture perfect.

Trendy Layers

Getty Images

The roomy nature of a varsity jacket makes it a great outerwear option to layer over thicker shackets. Need proof? Influencer Thássia Naves rocked the look at Coach during New York Fashion Week, accessorizing with slouchy thigh-high boots and the fan-favorite Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag. While this exact color is now hard to find, the bag is sold in a variety of other shades that are bound to pair well with a classic varsity jacket.

Varsity Athleisure

Getty Images

Remember: Varsity jackets are a super laid-back choice, despite being runway mainstays this season. Because of that, there's always the option to pair the relaxed outerwear with allover athleisure. For a fresh take, follow Tessa Brooks' lead and slightly dress up your look with pinstripe trousers and open, square-toe sandals.

Varsity Cowboy Chic

Getty Images

Another trend that continues to surge in 2023? Cowboy boots. If you're unsure what shoes to wear with your varsity jacket besides sneakers and heels, don't hesitate to reach for your favorite Western kicks. Here, Beau Dunn paired a classic white long-sleeve tee and jeans with a varsity jacket, white cowboy boots, and a coordinating white handbag for a casual-yet-refined ensemble.

The Parisian Way

Getty Images

For a chic take on the varsity jacket outfit, check out this black-and-white streetwear moment from Paris Fashion Week. All you'll need to recreate the look is a black mock-neck top, leather skirt, sheer black tights, a beret, and, of course, the ultimate varsity jacket.