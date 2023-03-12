Vanessa Hudgens's Oscars Nails Are an Optical Illusion

The 2023 Oscars are finally here, and stars far and wide have gathered at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to witness their fellow actors accept their awards. Stars typically trickle onto the red carpet, but Vanessa Hudgens arrived early this year to host the red carpet pre-show.

Arriving at an award show decked out in one’s most fabulous looks is one thing—but hosting an entire section of the event? We can only imagine how much extra glamour that can call for. Well, our curiosity led us to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt and hairstylist Danielle Priano, who styled Hudgens’s nails and hair, respectively.

Getty Images

Vanessa looked like a Chanel dream in a vintage Chanel black gown with a strapless fitted silhouette and a thick white trim on the hem and neckline. Her stylist, Jason Bolden, paired the gown with black pointed-toe shoes and glitzy diamond jewelry.

Hudgens's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, is the mastermind behind Hailey Bieber's iconic glazed donut manicure, so we had to know if she was going to create the same viral manicure on the star tonight or start a new trend altogether. "I’m still in shock about creating the viral glazed donut mani trend!" Ganzorigt tells us exclusively. "When I work with clients for red carpet events, I always try to do nails that complement the look they are going for and make sure it matches up with how they are feeling in that particular moment. It’s a bonus if it goes viral!"

Tonya Brewer

As for the inspiration for this mani, it was all about Hudgens's timeless dress. "Her look is very reminiscent of classical Hollywood, evoking effortless chic and sophistication, so we wanted to have her nails match that overall aesthetic." Still, Ganzorigt put her own spin on the manicure. She says, "Nails are a form of self-expression—nails are meant to be fun and light. We put a twist on the classic French mani, doing that half-reversed and half-traditional French nails connecting it with a straight line in the middle."

Zola Ganzorigt

Her nails feature an almond shape with a swirly optical illusion-like French manicure. Hudgens's nails seem like a French mani from all angles, given that it has black 'tips' at both the tip and base of the nail with a single black line connecting them. Ganzorigt created the look with OPI's Nail Laquer ($13) in Black Onyx and Funny Bunny saying, "these are staple shades in my kit and are the perfect white and black shades." If you're new to creating a French manicure, Ganzorigt shares her tip: "I recommend using a French nail stamper. To create the squiggly lines, make sure you have a thin nail brush. Start with the line down the middle of the nail and then work your way to create the curves. It’s not as intimidating if you break down the design into parts!"

To tie a bow (literally) on Hudgens's Coco look, Priano used SexyHair products to create a sculptural bow hairdo. Priano says, "Vanessa's dress has a vintage feel, so we wanted to make sure her hair had the same essence. The slicked-back hair with a velvet ribbon will always be a classic, we've seen it on the carpet for decades!" In terms of trends Priano relied on, the good ole' slicked-back bun did the trick. "Even though it's a classic, we've been seeing it all over social media lately," says Priano. "It's perfect for running errands or going to an event and everything in between."

With the star's hair still wet, Priano first applied the Big Sexy Hair Root Pump Plus Humidity Resistant Volumizing Spray Mousse ($21) to Hudgens's roots and Big Sexy Hair Big Altitude Bodifying Blow Dry Mousse ($21) to Hudgens's ends and shafts to build volume and maintain hold. Priano says, "The key to a look like this it to make sure you're starting with smooth hair. I love Big SexyHair products for adding volume while keeping the hair smooth."

After blowing out her hair with the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System ($280), and adding Hidden Crown Deep Brown (#1b) 18-inch original Clip-In Extensions ($199), Priano pulled Hudgens's hair back into a tight bun and created folds in Hudgens's pony.

Then, Priano slicked the pony using Big Sexy Hair Spray & Stay Intense Hold Hairspray ($21). "People who follow me will know, SexyHair Spray & Stay is the way to keep your look in place without adding crunch to the hair. I finish every look with it." She used a PSX Danielle Medium Hair Elastic ($12) to secure the ponytail at the crown. "Before the last wrap, pull the hair halfway through, creating a loop," she instructs. "Pin the loop above the crown with a large bobby pin. Take the remaining hair from the bottom loop and pin [it]. Attach a velvet bow (or hair accessory of your choice) to complete the look."

Hudgens's overall look is classic with tons of fun twists, and her makeup artist, Tonya Brewer, used all Koh Gen Do products to create a timeless monochromatic brown glam. Brewer smoked Hudgens's eyes out with a matte brown shadow, sculpted her cheekbones with a warm bronzer, and added a nude-y brown gloss.