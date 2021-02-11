Being Single on Valentine's Day Shouldn't Fill You With Dread

01 of 05

One of my favorite psychological frameworks is called Dialectical Behavior Therapy, which was initially developed by Dr. Marsha Linehan to address Borderline Personality Disorder. DBT’s four-pronged approach has intrigued the psych field so much that the modality has been thoroughly studied, ultimately uncovering its effectiveness for all kinds of concerns. DBT, which is scientifically-proven to be capable of addressing anxiety, depression, and relationship issues, contains: “Mindfulness, Interpersonal Effectiveness, Emotion Regulation, and Distress Tolerance.”

“Emotion Regulation” in particular is relevant to the feelings of despair that might arise on a day like V-day; under the umbrella of “ER” are numerous acronym-based procedures that can stabilize moods. One of my favorites is PLEASE:

PL: Treat physical illness. Take care of your body. Don't neglect its needs.

E: Eat healthy

A: Avoid mood-altering drugs.

S: Sleep well

E: Exercise

As you can probably tell, this category of DBT emphasizes the importance of caring for the body. When we feel good physically, we give our inner worlds the best chance they have at peace. This means: getting rest the night before, steering clear of substances, nourishing your body with food that makes you feel good, and, most of all, being active.

Consider taking a walk—or, better yet, trying something new. There are wonderful and affirming creators on Instagram who teach physical activities in accessible ways. I’m a fan of The Paris James, Ginger Valentine Dance School, and Ebonny Fowler. I always ascribe extra points to any class that emphasizes the importance of building personal confidence in addition to basic physical strength, which all of these accounts do.

Another technique within the “Emotion Regulation” umbrella is called “Check the Facts,” which is a method of thinking through your situation and questioning different aspects of your own mindset. Some good questions:

“What triggered my emotions?”

“What interpretations or assumptions am I making about the event?”

“Do my intense emotions match the facts of the situation?”

This line of reasoning might sound a bit obvious. It may also feel, at first, as though you are “talking” yourself “out of” your feelings. The actual purpose is to slow your thoughts down as you deconstruct the situation. Doing so enables you an opportunity to ground and self-soothe.