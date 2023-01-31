15 Valentine's Day Press-on Nails That Make Us Swoon

Once upon a time, achieving an intricate Valentine's Day manicure required booking a nail appointment well in advance. After all, with so many people craving pink and red nails ahead of Cupid's day, salons tend to fill up fast. Thankfully, we can skip the pricey nail sesh nowadays thanks to the rise of high-end press-on nails. Luckily for us, many brands understand that Valentine's Day nail art remains in demand, so there are plenty of Valentine's Day Press-Ons to pick from. Keep reading to find our top 15 faves.