15 Valentine's Day Press-on Nails That Make Us Swoon

Once upon a time, achieving an intricate Valentine's Day manicure required booking a nail appointment well in advance. After all, with so many people craving pink and red nails ahead of Cupid's day, salons tend to fill up fast. Thankfully, we can skip the pricey nail sesh nowadays thanks to the rise of high-end press-on nails. Luckily for us, many brands understand that Valentine's Day nail art remains in demand, so there are plenty of Valentine's Day Press-Ons to pick from. Keep reading to find our top 15 faves.
Chillhouse Chill Tips in '90s Supermodel
Craving a classic nail look in a V-Day-friendly shade? The Chillhouse '90s Supermodel Chill Tips, which come with 24 nails, a dual-sided buffer and file, a cuticle stick, and nail glue, are a great option. The negative space half-moon mani has a chic retro vibe, while the cherry-red color is perfect for the occasion.
KISS Voguish Fantasy Nails
Consider these matte love nails from KISS for a very themed nail look. The set includes 28 nails (designed to last up to seven days), glue, a file, and a cuticle pusher.
Olive & June The Instant Mani in Lava
Even if you want to wear a solid color nail look this Valentine's Day, press-ons are still a great idea. These almond-shaped red press-ons from Olive & June, which come with a whopping 42 nails in 21 sizes, will make your mani look flawless. The set also includes non-damaging glue, a wood cuticle pusher, a 2-in-1 file, buffer, and a prep pad to ensure the nails adhere as successfully as possible.
PaintLab Red Hearts Press Ons
How cute are these pale pink, heart-accented press-ons? The PaintLab set includes 24 reusable gel press-on nails, a 2-in-1 buffer and file, a cuticle stick, and nail glue.
Glamnetic Scarlet Letter Short Almond Nails
There's a common misconception that press-on nails are for ultra-long manicures. Here, Glamnetic proves that V-Day-friendly nails can be executed without much space. The brand's Scarlet Letter press-ons (which include 30 nails, glue, a file, a cuticle pusher, and a prep pad) feature minimalist red swirls for an end look that's undeniably chic.
Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicure in Send Valentines
Love the idea of hearts but can't choose between them and French tips? Combine the Valentine's Day nail art ideas with the Static Nails Pop-On Manicure in Send Valentines. The set includes 24 nails in 12 sizes, designed to last up to 18 days, but can be reapplied up to six times if you wear them for a shorter duration. The kit also includes glue and a buffer file.
Lottie London Stay Press'd Heart to Heart Nails
Prefer one heart per nail? These pink press-ons from Lottie London might be just the thing. The set includes 30 nails, glue, and adhesive tabs, so users can choose how to apply them. The set also features alcohol prep pads and a cuticle stick.
Nails of LA Vibe Check Wrap
The Nails of LA Vibe Check Wrap, which includes 20 wraps, are easy-to-use nail stickers that transform your natural nails. Of course, if you want to add length, you can always apply them over clear press-on nails, like the UNA GELLA Almond Fake Nails ($15).
Glamnetic Feeling 11/10 Press On Nails
Remember: Not all press-ons are super long. The Glamnetic Feeling 11/10 Press Ons are short, almond-shaped nails with dainty French tips, cuticle swishes, and tiny red hearts. The kit includes 30 nails in 15 sizes, a file, a prep pad, a cuticle pusher, and glue.
Chillhouse Chill Tips in That's Amore
It's no secret that checkers are among the most popular prints of 2023. For a retro, romantic take on the trend, consider the Chillhouse Chill Tips in That's Amore. The set includes 24 nails, glue, a cuticle pusher, and a file. (P.S. If you prefer to shop in stores, know that you can now buy Chillhouse Chill Tips at a Target near you.)
KISS Gel Fantasy Allure Nails
The jelly nature of the heart accents on the KISS Gel Fantasy Allure Nails reminds us of nostalgic jewelry like BonBonWhims. Suffice to say, these pressies are romantic and fun—and they include 28 nails that can be reused, along with a file, cuticle pusher, and glue.
Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicure in Velvet Hearts
Velvet nails are trendy in 2023, making these heart-accented velvet press-ons from Static Nails a shoo-in. The set includes glue, a buffer file, and 24 nails in 12 sizes (which can be worn up to six times, or once for up to 18 days).
PaintLab Pink Sherbert Press-On Nails
Red isn't the only appropriate color for a V-Day nail look. If you prefer pink, consider this retro-inspired swirl set from PaintLab. The Pink Sherbert Press-On Nail kit includes 24 nails, a cuticle stick, a file, and glue.
imPRESS Press-On Manicure Love Like This Valentine Nails
For an even more feminine Valentine's Day mani, don't stop at gel-finish press-ons. Opt for the imPRESS Love Like This Valentine's Nails, which feature French tips, hearts, and pearl accents. The set includes 30 nails, a prep pad, a cuticle stick, and glue.
PaintLab Mood for Love Press Ons
Want to mix multiple nail trends into your Valentine's Day nail look? The PaintLab Mood for Love Press On Bundle is the way to go, and it comes with French tips and two types of heart-accented pressies.