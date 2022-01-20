Fall in Love with These 14 Valentine's Day Outfits

Everyone's on the same page about Valentine's Day. It's not a capital-H holiday, unless the H is for Hallmark. It's a chance to indulge in the great romance tropes of our time: chocolate, the colors pink and red, heart-shaped everything, and decadence. While the holiday can stir emotions in a variety of participants—the newly in love, the recently broken up with, and those in the dead-center of a happy, but perhaps worn-in partnership—it's a universal excuse to dress up and celebrate the grand complexity of love.

What makes a good Valentine's Day outfit? The answer is as varied as the best-case scenario of the day itself. Perhaps your night involves a pink faux fur collar and shrimp cocktail at a steakhouse alone. Someone else might use the holiday as an excuse to slip into their highest heels to saunter into the living room for a night of HBO. My fantasy is somewhere in between—a red lip at the bodega grabbing a bar of salty chocolate before seeing an afternoon movie. Love is an emotion best celebrated through dressing in a way that makes you adore your reflection. Cheesy? Of course. But isn't that the best part of February 14th, anyway? Read on for 14 Valentine's Day outfits to get the romantic inspiration flowing.

Flirty Feathers

There's no better time to risk cold legs than on Valentine's Day. Also, you'd be hard-pressed to think of an occasion when feathered slide-on heels are more apropos.



Effortless Allure

This look says, "I can be romantic while wearing the best version of a men's bowling shirt." The bow and trousers are seamless starting points for a number of great Valentine's Day outfits. The fact that the shirt is crush-worthy all on its own is a plus.



Netflix and Chill

Staying home? Embrace a quiet night in wearing perhaps the most luxurious pajamas on the market. The pair comes in this very festive color, plus lots of other looks. Naturally, they're fit to be worn out with a pair of heels, as well.

Passionate Statement

Big plans call for a big outfit. This bodysuit makes the entire look, though the trousers and shoes are certainly far from second fiddles.

New Classic

The initial investment of a black silk slip dress will pay dividends when you realize the outfits that the simple piece can inspire. Create a special silhouette by pairing it with a small crossbody and a statement-making faux fur jacket.

Just What You Manifested

Matching sets instantly inspire Valentine's Day outfit confidence. This set is wearable all year round, but works especially well for those celebrating the holiday in the sun.

Winter Whites

All white for Valentine's Day? Why not? This blouse is certainly flirtier than it is sexy. The necklace makes for a perfect gift for yourself.

Mysterious Intrigue

If the theme is mysterious, but still comfortable, then this simple ensemble is for you. These sunglasses match with more of your wardrobe than you think, and the dress is the kind of little black dress you'll want to wear with everything.

Prairie Chic

Go for a prairie chic Valentine's Day outfit this year with shiny shoes and opaque tights. The dress is special enough to wear sans accessories.

All About the Details

It's time to gift yourself a pair of earrings you'll happily reach for when you need to spruce up any outfit. These are just the right amount of colorful and totally romantic, especially with a feather dress.

Year-Round Romance

The pieces that this outfit comprises are easy to translate into dressing beyond February. The jacket's cropped fit feels fresh against the high neck of the slip.

Sweet and Personal

Show someone you love them with a personalized necklace. Show some self-love by investing in these fantastic wide leg pants. It's worth noting the lavender top comes with a matching scrunchie, helping to pull together your outfit further.

Self-Love

While the sweater reads madly in love, the ring tells another story. These pants prove that the true love story is between a person and the perfect outfit.

Empowered Ensemble

A special, made-to-order dress plus a unique pendant sends the perfect Valentine's Day outfit message—wearing what you love is the most important part of getting dressed.