13 Vacation Nail Ideas That Feel Just Like Summer

Once the temps start to rise, it's all about embracing beachy waves, sweet sundresses, and sandals. But don't forget to let your nails in on the summer fun. Vacation manis are a great way to celebrate the season, even if you don't have plans to hop on a flight or take a road trip any time soon—think of them as a staycation on your hands.

So, what exactly are vacation nail ideas? Think bright hues that scream summer, fun florals, fruity designs, and aquatic adventures. To provide plenty of inspo, we've rounded up 13 of our favorite vacation nail ideas. Scroll on for some of the season's most joyful manicures.