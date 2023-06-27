13 Vacation Nail Ideas That Feel Just Like Summer

Once the temps start to rise, it's all about embracing beachy waves, sweet sundresses, and sandals. But don't forget to let your nails in on the summer fun. Vacation manis are a great way to celebrate the season, even if you don't have plans to hop on a flight or take a road trip any time soon—think of them as a staycation on your hands.
So, what exactly are vacation nail ideas? Think bright hues that scream summer, fun florals, fruity designs, and aquatic adventures. To provide plenty of inspo, we've rounded up 13 of our favorite vacation nail ideas. Scroll on for some of the season's most joyful manicures.
Pool Party
It’s impossible to see this aquatic hue and not instantly think of a swimming pool. The negative space nail art takes the summery shade to another level. Grab a polish in a similar hue and play with patterns to recreate the look yourself.
To Dye For
Remember making tie-dye shirts at camp? Use your nails as the canvas to bring back that feeling of childhood joy. Best of all, this mani is even easier to create than those tees—watch the video for proof.
The Right Mix
When you can’t pick just one, this option has you covered. Each nail is adorned with a unique vacation-ready design. If you have a favorite, use it on all 10 tips.
Brighten Up
If strawberry shortcake and orange creamsicle had a manicure baby, it would be this happy-hued design. Don't be fooled—DIYing the look is easier than it seems. Just start with a pale pink base, then swirl on curvy lines in different colors.
Flower Power
The ultimate vacation nails twofer, this mani combines bright colors and florals. Paint each nail a different base color for even more pop. Copy these exact shades in this set with OPI's Polishes ($12) in Clear Your Cash, Silicon Valley Girl, NFTease Me, and Racing for Pinks.
Feeling Feline
Leopard is a year-round staple, but make it scream summer by surrounding the print with shades of the season—like neon yellow, orange, and fuchsia, as seen here.
Lemon Zest
When life gives you lemons, paint them onto your nails. Summer fruits are a vacation mani mainstay for a reason. If citrus isn't your squeeze, you can always opt for strawberries, cherries, or watermelons.
Petal Perfection
Give the classic summer floral mani a trendy update by making those buds 3D. The textural touch is timely for summer 2023.
Cue the Confetti
Once that out-of-office is up, the start of vacation has you in a party-ready mood. Celebrate that vibe with confetti-inspired nails. Choose summery colors to make the design just right for the season.
Watermelon Wonder
Few things are as synonymous with summer as watermelon, and this mani is so juicy looking you can practically taste it. If you don't want to go full fruit, just add seeds to an accent nail or two.
Water Works
The water nails trend was basically made for summer. It may look tricky, but check out the video for a DIY, and then put your own spin on the design.
Rainbow Bright
This rainbow mani—featuring cheery summery shades—puts a sophisticated spin on the trend with subtle arches on the tips.
Ride the Wave
Nothing says "vacation nails" quite like the beach, so transport yourself there via little waves on your nails. You can practically feel the sand in your toes when you admire this soothing, summery design.