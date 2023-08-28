How to Dress Like a Front Row Celeb at the US Open

When American Express sent out an email offer to purchase US Open Tennis tickets, I got curious. As a tennis lover, this is my opportunity to experience an event I've watched on TV since I was a little girl, and even with greats like Venus and Serena Williams making space for Black tennis players in a still prominently white sport, I've never felt attending the US Open was an option until now. Tickets were surprisingly affordable (I know this is very relative), so instead of flying across the pond to celebrate my birthday this year, I'll watch a nighttime tennis match from Arthur Ashe Stadium. Now, I just need to decide what to wear. Since we're experiencing record high temperatures, it's safe to guess it will be hot, and unless you're a celebrity being dropped off at the stadium gates, there will be a lot of walking. Luckily, court-ready outfits of all varieties are trending this year, leaving plenty of options for cheering on your favorite players in style and comfort. Ahead, see seven standout tennis outfit ideas to help you serve a statement, whether you'll be at the US Open IRL or watching from home.

Keep It Classic

Byrdie

Even on the most sweltering summer days, cotton can offer a reprieve from the heat as it's known for being very breathable, unlike fabrics like polyester. If you plan to attend a nighttime match, a cotton button-down and a pair of high-waisted denim both quickly bring polish and comfort. Complete the look with anything from sneakers to sandals (or even heels, if you dare)—and if you don't want to worry about a purse, draping a belt bag over your chest brings an extra splash of personality. If you want to add definition to your waist, you can wear the belt bag there as well.

Shop The Look Gap

Frame

Dagne Dover

Classic Courtside Silhouette

Byrdie

Ralph Lauren has designed iconic uniforms for the US Open Tennis Championships since 2005, and I love the brand's signature tennis designs. For a timeless, classic look to wear to a tennis match and beyond, opting for a sleeveless look modeled after the designer's signature trench coat offers a re-wearable option for many events to come. Pair the trench dress with pair of flat sandals and gold accessories to bring the ensemble full circle.

From Mimosas to the Match

Byrdie

If you've ever seen photos from Wimbledon, gorgeous dresses are always in the mix. A wrap dress can easily take you from brunch to a tennis match without any need to change (especially in a cotton variety for hot, humid days running around the city). A structured wrap dress cinches the waist and adds a touch of elegance, making this look versatile and playful. Pair it with a gold accessory that pays tribute to tennis history (the tennis bracelet became famous at the 1987 US Open when Chris Evert served a ball to her opponent, and her diamond bracelet went flying off her wrist), a pair of Chuck Taylors, and you'll be serving a reminder that fashion is not pain. In fact, you can actually look great while opting to stay comfortably chic.

Full Tenniscore

Byrdie

Dressing like a tennis pro is one of the most fun ways to show your spirit during the US Open. If you want to fold some traditional tennis style into your outfit, who better to help than a top-tier pioneer known for shaking up the court? EleVen by Venus Williams's white, A-line mini dress isn't just stylish—it's also designed with moisture-wicking fabric and offers built-in UPF protection, making it perfect for courtside moments and practice sessions alike. With shifting temps, layering a cardigan on your shoulders can be good for if you get chilly, plus it's a nod to traditional tennis fashion.

Denim Moment

Byrdie

For matches that move into September, wearing full-on denim is an instant reminder that fall (and cooler weather) is on the horizon. Because the sun is still at its peak, wearing a denim jacket or shirt could leave you a sweaty mess, but a strapless denim jumpsuit provides a happy medium—just be sure to apply SPF. If you love the below Express denim jumpsuit as much as I do, reviewers say to size up at least one size for your best fit. To add some oomph (and cinch the waist), accessorize with a logo belt. For shoes, mules are great here because they're investment shoes that you can wear no matter the season. It's your choice whether to wear a heel (I say the lower, the better) or go flat, as there are countless great options on the market.



Shop The Look Express

Dior

Loewe

Old-School Glamour

Byrdie

Attending a sporting event doesn't mean you can't bring the glam. A lightweight tailored pants set brings old-school glamour with a hint of cool—literally and figuratively. Pair the separates with a bold pair of sunglasses, and you're good to go—just don't forget to add a red lip for good measure.



Shop The Look Reformation

Reformation

Prada

Tennis Prep

Byrdie

Few pieces scream tennis as loudly as a pleated skort, and you're sure to feel right at home as both a spectator and a tennis lover in an outfit centered around one. Pair yours with a coordinating polo top and a simple gold chain necklace, and you've got one grand slam of a look.