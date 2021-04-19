Urban Decay's Perversion Mascara Completely Transforms My Tiny Lashes

Urban Decay’s Perversion Mascara is perfect for any beauty junkie who wants to achieve lash drama and volume to the max. Reach for this product any time you want to turn heads.

We put Urban Decay's Perversion Waterproof Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

While it seems as though finding the perfect mascara would be a simple task (given how many are available on the market), the reality is that most of them have at least one major flaw. Whether they clump during application or give you raccoon eyes after a long day, any little imperfection with mascara products will show in the center of your face.

Oh, the elusive flawless mascara. It’s an exciting thought, but a true rarity. Urban Decay believes its Perversion Waterproof Mascara is the best of the best. So naturally, I had to give it a try. The Perversion Waterproof Mascara claims to lengthen and volumize with a creamy, blacker-than-black formula—sounds pretty incredible on paper. Keep reading to find out if it’s really worth the hype when put to the test.

Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Mascara Best for: Adding length and volume to lashes Active Ingredients: Jojoba oil Byrdie Clean?: No; contains paraffin Price: $25 About the Brand: Urban Decay is a California-based beauty brand that specializes in bright, pigmented makeup meant to stand out.

About My Lashes: In need of help

Every day, as I put on my makeup, I’m reminded of my teeny, tiny eyelashes. They’re essentially invisible to the naked eye and undetectable without a few coats of mascara. Luckily, there are plenty of lash products to test as I try to achieve a falsie-level look. I usually apply two to three coats of mascara to make my lashes stand out, and reapply during the day if necessary.

How To Apply: Glide on from root to tip

The Urban Decay Perversion Mascara glides easily across eyelashes with its super-slick formula. The large, fluffy applicator wand is the ultimate volumizing brush, taking lashes from zero to 100 in just a few coats. First, apply the mascara to the base of your lashes, wiggling the wand side to side as you comb through to the ends. Allow the formula to dry slightly in between coats, and layer until your desired drama is achieved—an effortless task with this product.

The Results: Smudge- and budge-proof

Nicole Pulyado/Design by Cristina Cianci

With such a bold name, I had high hopes for this product. I hoped to create voluminous and seductive lashes, but to my surprise, I got even more than I bargained for. The creamy, conditioning formula lasted comfortably on my lashes throughout the day. If I had to nitpick, I would say that I did notice some flaky fallout towards the end of the day sitting just below my bottom lash line. It was minimal and only took a quick swipe to remove, but it also took some of my concealer with it.

The Perversion Waterproof Mascara achieves incredible coverage, coating each and every lash with the slick and creamy formula. Multiple coats of this product only enhance its effects, bringing your eyes to life with each swipe. Not a single lash is left out of the drama.

The Wear: Delivers on its waterproof claims

Don’t underestimate this product's claim of a waterproof formula. This mascara is so budge-proof I’ve even read reviews that it’s too difficult to remove. Fortunately, I’ve found that a nice oil-based cleansing balm does the trick. Take your time removing this mascara to ensure healthy lashes while preventing excess eyelash loss.

The Value: Cough up the coin

Retailing for $25, the Perversion Waterproof Mascara aligns with the average mid-range mascara price point. While I can’t say I prefer these prices, this product truly gives you your money's worth. Let’s just say if you double down on the price now, you’ll see double the benefits of an average mascara in your final lash results.

Similar Products: You've got options

Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara: The lengthening and volumizing FetishEyes Mascara ($30) from Pat McGrath creates a similar effect as the Urban Decay Perversion Mascara—both turn up the volume to create a dramatic lash look. These two products even have similarly scandalous names, only adding to their likeness. They are both great options for makeup lovers. Read our review here.

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara: If you're looking for a more affordable option, L'Oréal Paris' Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara ($9) is an excellent choice, delivering volumizing and lengthening effects that rival its more expensive competitors. Read our review here.