If you’re a fan of warm eyeshadow colors, Urban Decay’s Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette is worth the splurge. All 12 shades have beautiful color payoff and blend nicely.

We put Urban Decay’s Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

With so many eyeshadow palettes on the market these days, it's tricky to know which ones are worth the investment, not to mention the hype. But when I got the opportunity to put Urban Decay’s Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette to the test, I jumped at the chance—after all, no palette has more of a cult following than its predecessor, the brand's OG Naked Palette. So what happened after I tested this 12-color palette for a week? Spoiler: It's now a staple in my routine. Read on for my full review.

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Best for: Day-to-night eyeshadow looks Potential allergens: Talc, mica, silica, titanium dioxide Byrdie Clean? No Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $54 About the brand: Urban Decay offers high-performance makeup products for the face, eyes, and lips.

About My Eyes: Almond-shaped with oily lids

I have almond-shaped eyes and my eyelid is visible when my eyes are open. My lids also tend to be oily, so I always apply an eyeshadow primer before eyeshadow. Usually, I like to wear a mix of cream and powder eyeshadow products and found this palette very easy to use.

I don't wear makeup every single day, but when I tested out this palette, I wore it four times in one week. I opted to do more natural eyeshadow looks and experimented with some of the deeper shades to test the versatility of the shadows.



Shade Range: Options for all skin tones

This palette contains 12 richly pigmented shades that range from matte to shimmery. I found the colors in this palette to be true to how it’s presented online and accurate to how it looks on my skin tone. Most of the colors would work best on fair to deep skin tones, covering all skin ranges, yet there are few that aren't suitable. (For example, the lighter colors will not all complement olive to deep skin tones.) Anyone can use this palette—it’s just about experimenting with the colors that suit you best.

This product is recommended for all skin types and can be worn daily. Although it's not clean by Byrdie's standards, it's cruelty-free and doesn't contain sulfates, SLS, and SLES.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

How to Apply: With the included brush, or your own

To apply these eyeshadows, you can use the dual-sided brush that's included in the palette or your own eyeshadow brushes or applicators depending on your preference. Whether you want to wear one shade or a few mixed together, you'll gauge over time which combinations work best for you and your eye color. The shadows in this palette should be applied to the eye area only, including the eyelid, crease, under the brow bone, and under the bottom lashline if you choose.



The Results: Gorgeous and easy to blend

I found these shadows very easy to work with and blend. They go on softly and have a powder texture to them, you can build the color over time as you continue to blend. The shimmery shadows are a beautiful compliment to the matte ones. They have slightly more color payoff than the matte upon application, and I had to tap my brush to rid the excess shadow off before blending on my eyelids for a smoother finish.

I applied these shadows early in the morning, and I was pleasantly surprised that the color lasted all day and into the night before I removed my makeup.

I wore the shadow both indoors and outdoors (on sunny days with a slight chill) and I didn't notice the temperature having an effect on my makeup either way.

As I mentioned before, I typically wear an eyeshadow primer to help keep my eyeshadow in place. Out of curiosity, one day I didn't apply the primer to see how the eyeshadow would hold up. That time, my lids were slightly oily and I did have some creasing by the end of the day.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: Worth it

This product retails for more than $50, therefore making it on the higher end and not specifically budget-friendly. While the price point is higher, the amount and range of eyeshadow shades within the spectrum of earthy and warm tones are definitely worth the money. The fact you can create different looks with every shade in the palette makes it extremely versatile.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: This palette is unique

When comparing this product to others that have similarities, it’s important to look at a few things. While you might gravitate towards the price first, it’s also helpful to gauge the color options, textures, and wearability. For instance, Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette ($39), has 12 neutral-to-warm-colored shadows, and Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette ($48) has 15 eyeshadow shades ranging from soft pinks to rusts and warm browns. While these two options are definitely high-quality, they're not necessarily a proper replacement for Urban Decay’s colors and shade layout.

