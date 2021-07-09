Much like the original, Urban Decay's Naked3 Palette lives up to the hype. With its soft but pigmented shades and varying finishes, it’s a great addition to any makeup kit, from professional to beginner.

Even though I am a no-makeup makeup kind of girl, I‘ve always had a special thing for eyeshadow palettes. The textures, the shine, the color story—call me a magpie, but I have a penchant for shiny beauty things.

The Urban Decay Naked3 Palette is particularly beautiful. With 12 rosy shades all housed in a weighty pink palette, it’s no surprise it’s a makeup legend. Admittedly, I’d never tried it until recently—like I said, I’m not super adventurous when it comes to makeup and have been loyal to one Dior palette for years. But in an almost post-lockdown world, it felt like the right time to try something new. Keep reading for my full review.

Urban Decay Naked3 Palette Best for: All skin types and tones. Uses: As an eyeshadow palette, though it can also double as a blush or highlighter. Potential allergens: Mica Byrdie Clean? No; contains phthalates. Price: $54 About the brand: Urban Decay is an American makeup brand founded by Wendy Zomnir. Designed to be high-performance and cruelty-free, it’s best known for cult products like the Naked Eyeshadow Palette and All Nighter Setting Spray.

About My Skin: Olive-toned and not overly sensitive

I don’t really have any sensitivities around my eyes, so can happily play around with eyeshadows and the like. As for my skin tone, it’s medium with a slight olive undertone. I don’t believe in makeup rules, but any warm, slightly golden shades look especially nice on me.

The Shades: Neutral pinks

Of all the Urban Decay Naked palettes to exist (including the now discontinued original version—sad, I know) Naked3 is definitely the softest and most romantic. On first glance, the overall color palette is pink; think soft blush tones, dusty rose hues, and deep, rich burgundies. I personally found them all quite cool as well—thankfully, no frostiness.

With 12 shades in total, you can really pick and choose your look, from a simple everyday wash of color to a full-blown smoky eye. As for the textures, there’s a mix of pearl, matte, and metallic shimmers.

How to Apply: Anything goes

When it comes to eyeshadow palettes, anything goes—it's up to you and the look you want to create. Given my lack of skills, I loved dusting a single shade such as Limit all over using the provided brush, then pressing one of the shimmers on top with my ring finger. You can go for complicated wings and cut creases if you wish, but the palette lends itself really well to a soft, everyday aesthetic if you're looking for simplicity.

Another tip from me is to use the shimmer shades as highlighter on the cheekbones, cupid’s bow, and inner corners of the eye as well—the color payoff is amazing and they almost melt into the skin. Dust and Burnout are my favorites for this.

The Results: Soft and elevated, with major staying power

Urban Decay's Naked3 Palette is all about rich pigment, a long-wearing finish, and multi-dimensional texture. It doesn’t crease or fall out excessively, the colors stay true, and it’s easy to apply. The soft, peachy-pink hues also made my green eyes look extra bright, so you can be sure I’ll be calling on this one often to take my everyday face up a notch.

The Value: Expensive but great quality

Is it just me, or do eyeshadow palettes seem to last forever? For that reason, I don’t mind throwing down a little bit of cash—I know it will be in my kit for a long time. Naked3 is definitely up there in regards to price, but the payoff is beautiful and the shades are excellent, so I think it’s reasonable. It also comes with a soft, vegan dual-ended brush and a mirrored compact, so you have everything you need for touch-ups on the go.

Similar Products: You've got options

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Eyeshadow Palette: This palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills ($45) is what romantic eye makeup dreams are made of. It’s bolder than the Urban Decay one, but there’s still a great mix of neutral shades and brighter pinks. There are also 14 shade options.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palette: Prefer something more streamlined? This Fenty palette ($25) has the same rosy appeal and beautiful mix of shimmer and matte shades. The deeper eggplant hue is great as a liner, too.

Dior Backstage Eye Palette: This Dior palette ($49) is kitted out with eight shadows and one primer for a long-lasting, soft eye makeup look. The cool shades work well with skin that has cooler undertones, too.