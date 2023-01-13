The Viral Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow Is Back In Stock—Grab It Before It Sells Out Again

If like me, you’re a fan of the skinimalism trend that’s been so popular over the past couple of years and continues to pop, you prefer makeup to enhance the beauty of your complexion for a natural, only better aesthetic. As a single, working mom, I also opt for a makeup routine that takes all of five minutes, yet still gives a high impact on my overall look. My go-to hack, advice from a makeup artist years ago, is to finger-apply a sparkly shadow to the inner corners of your eyes. This takes two seconds and instantly opens and highlights your peepers.

I’ve tried dozens of shimmery shadows over the years—my overall favorite is Urban Decay’s 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in Moonstone, which TikTok has rediscovered and went nuts over in the last month, subsequently, causing this micro-fine glitter formula to sell out. The long-lasting, performance shadow is finally restocked, so word to the wise: scoop it up now, before it sells out again.

Where to Buy Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow

Urban Decay

Its supercharged formula lasts up to 16 hours, staying put on your lids without creasing or fading. Fans of this glitter blend it with a brush all over the lids or use it beneath the brow for a no-fuss highlight. I love to wear it on its own, but it can also be used as a shadow topper, to add dimension to your eyes with a low lift. As a shadow topper, it can illuminate any matte formula giving it a glittery effect. The ingredients also include caffeine, which can gently de-puff delicate eyelid skin. When it comes to opening up eyes, the inclusion of caffeine is crucial in making this a true performance eyeshadow.

When it comes to skin feel, Moondust feels sheer and weightless. “It’s so light reflective and not thick or gritty, so it's really comfortable,” shares my co-worker, Alyssa Kaplan, a Byrdie commerce writer and fellow fan.

Part of the popular invisible glitter trend, this shadow has sold out at least once before, so if you’re in the market, now is the time to buy before it’s gone again.