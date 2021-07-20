Urban Decay's Hydromaniac Foundation Gives Skin a Glow Boost

I enjoyed Urban Decay's Hydromaniac Foundation so much that I’m now going to incorporate it into my everyday routine. I love makeup that gives me more of a natural look while still giving me the coverage I need, and this does just that.

We put the Urban Decay Hydromaniac Glowy Tinted Hydrator Foundation to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’m usually a powder foundation kind of girl. I don’t like to wear a lot of makeup and prefer light to medium coverage products. I also wear contacts and sometimes, liquid makeup gets in them and can be hard to clean off. Because of this, I've typically stuck to the formulas I know I can trust—but when it comes to liquid foundation, tinted moisturizers, and the like, I do sometimes get curious about if there's a formula out there I might really love.

Thus, when I had the opportunity to test Urban Decay's Hydromaniac Glowy Tinted Hydrator Foundation, a tinted moisturizer that promises an added glow, I thought, “Why not give it a shot?” And after trying it out, I don’t regret it. Keep reading to learn more about my experience.

Urban Decay Hydromaniac Glowy Tinted Hydrator Foundation Best for: Most skin tones and types. Uses: A daily tinted moisturizer that provides all-day coverage with added hydration and glow. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs. Price: $29 Shade Range: 12 shades About the brand: Urban Decay is an American makeup brand founded by Wendy Zomnir. Designed to be high-performance and cruelty-free, it’s best known for cult products like the Naked Eyeshadow Palette and All Nighter Setting Spray. The brand is also known for being cruelty-free and stands for using makeup to highlight your personality and unique features.

About My Skin: Sensitive and acne-prone

I have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which makes my skin acne-prone. My acne usually shows up on my cheeks, nose, and chin, which I typically treat using a dermatologist-prescribed taro clindamycin phosphate gel, benzoyl peroxide gel, and tretinoin cream.

During the week, I tend to wear minimal makeup. My base usually consists of a few spritzes of Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, dots of Urban Decay Naked Skin Color Correcting Fluid in Pink, and sweeps of Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in Praline under my eyes. Urban Decay's Hydromaniac Foundation was an easy addition to the lineup, as I didn't already have a foundation (and clearly, I'm a fan of the brand).

How to Apply: Use a brush or makeup blender

I put some of Urban Decay's Hydromaniac Foundation onto my Beautyblender and applied it all over my face, with the exception of my eyelids and under-eye area. The brand suggests applying the formula with fingers, blending outwards, then using a brush for any added product for additional coverage. Ultimately, this foundation seems to work with a few different application methods, so feel free to experiment and go with what works best for you.

The Results: A tinted, hydrated glow

Juliane Veloso/Design by Cristina Cianci

After using this product, I’m in love. I was absolutely glowing, and the product stayed on throughout a full day of work and errands in the summer heat and humidity of Northern Virginia, so this product is amazing for being able to stay on all day.

The only downside I noticed is that I used more product than I thought I would have. However, this could have been because I used makeup blender for application and blending, versus my fingers. Because of the buildable formula, you can adjust your coverage to how you prefer it, so the amount you use may vary.

The Value: Worth the money

At $29 for a 1.1-oz. tube, Urban Decay's Hydromaniac Foundation is comparable to tinted moisturizers from similar brands. I’m a huge fan of the product thanks to its radiant finish and lasting power, so it's more than worth it. Also, although I thought I used more than expected, there's a solid amount of product, so it has the potential to last a while, especially if you prefer lighter coverage.

Similar Products: You've got options

Wet N Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator Tinted Skin Veil: This budget-friendly tinted moisturizer from Wet N Wild ($6) is vegan and provides sheer to medium coverage, depending on how much you apply. It has a semi-matte finish, so the result is a bit different than with Urban Decay's Hydromaniac.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer: A lightweight formula from one of my go-to makeup brands, this tinted moisturizer ($45) provides a radiant finish, all while simplifying your beauty routine with added skincare benefits from vitamin C and SPF 30. It's a bit more expensive, but may be worth it if you're looking for a multitasking product.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint: This skincare-infused foundation from Ilia ($48) may be the priciest one on our list, but its multiple benefits and rave reviews make it worth the splurge. Similar to Urban Decay's Hydromaniac Foundation, this one has buildable coverage and leaves you with a serious glow—one that will be increasingly from within as the product infuses your skin with squalane, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and SPF 40 with each application.