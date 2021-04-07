25 Radiant Looks to Create With Your Naked Heat Palette

It's no surprise that Urban Decay has the cult-following it does—from makeup artists to enthusiasts always on the hunt for star products. Urban Decay has launched some of the most highly sought-after eyeshadow palettes. When the Naked Heat palette hit shelves, it instantly became a fan favorite. From rusty-colored shadows that make any eye color pop to stunning bronze and natural shades, this palette works on anyone, making it an incredible addition to your beauty routine. Ahead, we've compiled a list of lust-worthy shadow looks inspired by this gorgeous shadow palette that will have you obsessed with all the ways you can adorn your eyes with these hot hues.