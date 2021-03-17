Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray is a cult classic for a reason: It sets your makeup and keeps it in place for hours.

During the week, I’m a low-maintenance type of beauty lover. Give me concealer, a brow pencil, mascara, and some lip balm, and I’m happy. For nights out (remember those?), that’s typically when I pull out all the stops and use just about everything except the kitchen sink to create my look. In both instances though, I want to make sure that my makeup doesn’t move; In between meetings or nights with friends, I don’t want to spend time touching up my application. That’s where the beauty of setting sprays comes in: a good one can stop your makeup from having a complete meltdown.

Since there are so many out there, I decided to try Urban Decay’s popular All Nighter Setting Spray. Loved by so many for years, I figured this would be the perfect setting mist to try. Keep reading for my honest review.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Best for: All skin types Uses: Locking makeup in place Byrdie Clean?: Yes Potential Allergens: Hexyl cinnamal, linalool, citronellol, limonene, benzyl alcohol, potassium sorbate Price: $33 About the Brand: Urban Decay has been inspiring professionals and beauty lovers since 1996, encouraging customers to embrace and express their individuality. Delivering high-quality and cruelty-free products, Urban Decay has been changing the game with its innovativeness for decades.

About My Skin: Sensitive and acne-prone skin with an oily t-zone

With my acne-prone, combination, sensitive skin (so fun), I stick to a simple and gentle skincare routine. With makeup, I’m much more experimental once I’ve read through an ingredient list and I love trying new products. My day-to-day routine currently consists of me mixing my MAC Cosmetics Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealers in “NC42” and “NC45” to put on dark spots and using my NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in “Caramel” under my eyes. I fill my brows in with the Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil in “3.5,” and also use Benefit’s “They’re Real!” Mascara to give my lashes a little lift. I finish my look off with “Refined Golden” bronzer by MAC Cosmetics and Glossier’s Cloud Paint in “Dawn” on my cheeks.

I decided to put a little more makeup on than usual to put All Nighter to the test. Since a lot of the products I’m currently using are quite creamy, they have the potential to slip and move around. I was interested to see how the All Nighter spray would hold up against these products and my oily t-zone.

How to Apply: Shake bottle, hold an arm’s length away from the face, and spray in an “X” and “I” formation

Setting sprays are pretty easy to use: you just need to hold the bottle an arm’s length distance away from your face and spray. I want to mention though that I was impressed with Urban Decay’s instructions for their All Nighter spray that I read on outside of the box; I never sprayed my face in an “X” and “I” formation before, and when I did, my skin was thoroughly coated with the mist and I actually used less product. UD also suggests shaking the bottle before you use it. With such straightforward directions, applying this spray was a breeze.

The Results: Melt-free makeup

Considering all of the hype around this product, I had some pretty high expectations; I knew I’d be disappointed if Urban Decay’s spray wasn’t worthy of the praise.

Not surprisingly, All Nighter blew past my expectations and I had makeup that didn’t budge for the entire day.

UD’s claim that All Nighter can help your makeup last up to 16 hours was something I was especially curious about, and after 11 hours, my skin still looked just as fresh as it did in the morning. My T-zone was pretty oily, but I wasn’t too bothered by that; that’s nothing a little translucent powder can’t fix. Overall, I was thrilled with how my makeup lasted and looked for the day: it looked natural and my skin felt like it could breathe.

Special Features: Temperature control

Urban Decay’s ability to create a product that keeps makeup in place for up to 16 hours is because of their patented Temperature Control Technology: this technology lowers the temperature of your makeup once it’s on your skin, which helps lock your makeup in place. Overall, I can’t say that I noticed a major difference between this spray and other products that don’t have UD’s technology, but I totally see how it could work. Beauty products don’t always play well with our natural body heat; lowering the temperature of makeup can lessen the chance for makeup to melt off of a person’s skin.

The Value: A solid price for a solid product

Sometimes, I think setting sprays can be a little overpriced, but, there are a few out there that provide amazing value and results in exchange for the cost. Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray is a mist that is truly worth the price; to have hydrated, comfortable skin and makeup that didn’t move throughout my entire workday, $33 for 4.0 fluid ounces is a justifiable price for a product that performs this well.

